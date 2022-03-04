MANILA — “I am Alexa Ilacad and I am ready to slay.”

This was the actress-singer’s statement Friday as she announced being the first cover girl of Slay, Star Magic’s new digital magazine.

Ilacad, 22, revealed her part in Slay’s launch through a Kumu stream using the Star Magic channel.

I am Alexa Ilacad and I am ready to SLAY 🤍



THANK YOU, EVERYONE! 🤗 xoxo — Alexa ☾ (@alexailacad) March 4, 2022

The ABS-CBN talent agency describes the title as “a digital video magazine celebrating the beauty and power of women.”

Slay is also said to be “a platform where women get to splay being a cover girl and uncover themselves as they share their ow stories of inspiration.”

Prior to Ilacad’s confirmation of being Slay’s first-ever cover girl, she spoke of her willingness to pose sexy for a magazine, but on the condition that its theme has an empowering message for women.

“I don’t want it to be too much or too revealing. I just want people to see this empowered woman who is confident in herself, and that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to undress and show everything. I want it sexy but with class, elegance,” she explained.

Ilacad has in the past shared photos of her flaunting her fit figure on social media.

During her “Pinoy Big Brother” stint, a conversation with reality show’s resident psychologist-psychiatrist revealed the actress had struggling with body dysmorphia and depression.

The key episode, where a tearful Ilacad also told her mother about her condition, was lauded for shedding light on mental health and prompting conversation about it.