KZ Tandingan's Filipino Disney song 'Gabay' now on Spotify

MANILA -- After making history as the first-ever Filipino-language song from Disney, KZ Tandingan's "Gabay" has been released on music-streaming site Spotify on Friday.

The song comes from Disney's latest animation feature, the Southeast Asia-themed “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Tandingan, who was visibly excited, joined her fans in listening to the newly-released song via Instagram live.

As the lyrics hinted, "Gabay" calls for unity despite being hurt and differences.

"Magkaisa ng tumibay at 'di mahihiwalay. Tatatag, huwag lamang matakot na subukan," part of the song said.

Dubbed “Asia’s Soul Supreme,” Tandingan was handpicked by Disney Philippines to perform “Gabay,” according to its studio marketing head Allie Benedicto.

Benedicto said the group “found it fitting to launch ‘Gabay’ as a way for us to celebrate the film and connect with our Filipino fans.”

Tandingan, the Philippines’ only “X Factor” winner, said she is “very grateful" and "feel very proud to be singing in my language, and show off its beauty to the rest of the world.”

“I am proud to be part of history,” Tandingan said.

