Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay reveal 'monthsary' date

MANILA -- Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay marked their first month as a couple on March 4.

The two talked about their "unexpected" relationship in a live interview on radio station Monster RX93.1 on Thursday.

"The great thing about this relationship was everything was just so natural. It wasn't programmed, everything was just natural," Ramsay said.

"Unexpected," Adarna quipped.

"I had a two-year rule that I don't want to be in a relationship while I focus on myself but she derailed that instantly," Ramsay continued.

According to Ramsay, it was his friend John Estrada who invited him to meet Adarna.

"When I met her parang it was just strange. Parang starstruck din. We had a good evening and I drove her home that night with my nephew, my niece. That's where it started, through a dinner for Ellen, John, Ruffa (Gutierrez). Ruffa was at that restaurant sitting on another table and she heard John's voice, because John and Ellen were very loud that night. She came around and she's like 'Derek, I live on the same street as you.' I was like, 'What? Small world. Ellen does, too.' So we threw a dinner and that's where it started," Ramsay said.

"And then na-in love na siya," Adarna said.

The two revealed that their friends and neighbors already knew that there's something about them even before they acknowledged it.

"Kami lang 'yung in denial the whole time," Adarna said.

"Kami ni Ellen, we're like trying to fight it," Ramsay said.

"They are the ones who are really pushing us together and Ellen and I we are trying to 'it can't happen. No, no no, no.' And then, it just happened," he added.



Related video: