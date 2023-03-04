Vice Ganda enters birth month with pink doll shoot

MANILA – “It’s Showtime!" host and comedian Vice Ganda has entered his birth month with a pink doll photo shoot.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Vice Ganda stunned his fans in a pink cat suit with blonde braids.

"Partida magpo-47 na yan dis month!" Vice Ganda said in the caption.

Vice Ganda will be celebrating his birthday on March 31.

"Partida magpo-47 na yan dis month!"

Vice had just finished a successful second-season run of the community singing game show “Everybody, Sing.” He also starred in the blockbuster Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Partners In Crime” with Ivana Alawi.

In February, Vice professed his loyalty to ABS-CBN when he officially inked an exclusive contract, extending his showbiz career as a Kapamilya.

RELATED VIDEO