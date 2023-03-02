Why Eric 'Eruption' Tai remains grateful to 'Showtime'

Eric Tai, known as Eruption, is thankful for "It's Showtime!". Tai's Instagram account

MANILA – Eric Tai, also known as Eruption, remains grateful for the opportunity to be part of ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

In a vlog of broadcaster Julius Babao, Tai revealed that he was let go by the program due to reformatting in 2016.

Eruption recalled that he was about to go to the “Showtime” studio when one of the producers pulled him aside for a quick meeting on the second floor.

“Umakyat kami sa taas and I was like, ’Uy, ba’t aakyat sa taas? Bibihira kami dito sa taas,’” he narrated.

He already sensed by then that something unfortunate was about happen. He guessed right, as he was told that his services would not be needed anymore because of the planned revamp.

Despite the sad news, Tai took it with a grateful heart, thanking the show for establishing his name in the industry.

“I took it on the chin and I said, ‘Thank you kasi kilala na ako dahil sa inyo.’ And I’ll always hold that to my heart na, ‘Showtime, maraming salamat,’” Tai shared.

He also mentioned former “Showtime” director Bobet Vidanes and mainstay Vice Ganda for helping him create his mark in showbiz. Tai was part of the program from 2011 to 2015.

“Direk Bobet, thank you so much. And Vice, everyone there, thank you because I’m known as ‘Eruption’ and I have a name now. Dahil sa inyo, I have... I was able to get endorsements [and] my social media following jumped,” he continued.

After his "Showtime" exit, Tai didn't have to wait long for another opportunity, as he was cast the following year in “The Amazing Race Asia 5” in Singapore.

In the interview, Tai also revealed that his co-hosts on “Showtime” sent him messages after his removal from the show.

“‘Do what you need to do. This is your time to shine on your own. We hope that you’re okay.’ Lahat sila they sent their messages. ‘We know na kaya mo ‘to,’” Tai remembered.

Currently, Tai is busy producing content on his social media pages, with his dance moves going viral online.

