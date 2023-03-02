MANILA - "Scream VI", the new movie from the Ghostface slasher series, has been rated R-18 without cuts by the Movie & Television Review & Classification Board (MTRCB).

This means horror fans are guaranteed to watch Scream VI in its integral, original version, as the filmmakers intended it to be seen when it opens nationwide on March 8.

The MTRCB said the film "contains graphic but non-gratuitous depiction of horror, frightening scenes, violence and gore, that may not be suitable for viewers below eighteen (18) years of age.”

Scream VI castmember Melissa Barrera recently told Collider that the upcoming sequel has the potential to be 100 times gorier than any previous entry in the long-running horror franchise.

Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, Scream VI hits Philippine theaters March 8, 2023.