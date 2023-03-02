All grown up: Ex-child star Jana Agoncillo now a teenager

MANILA – Netizens are gushing over the recent photos of former Kapamilya child star Jana Agoncillo, who has blossomed into a teenager.

On Instagram, many fans trooped to Agoncillo’s account to praise the grown-up star, who appeared radiant in her snaps in social media.

With this, netizens are hoping to see Agoncillo back in the entertainment scene.

“Dalaga na si Ningning. Sana magkaroon ka na ng project ulit,” a fan commented.

Agoncillo last appeared on television in 2019 when she joined Judy Ann Santos in the inspirational series “Starla.”

She rose to fame when she appeared in 2014 series “Dream Dad” before she starred in the series “Ningning” the following year.

She also had appearances on “Honesto,” “Ikaw Lamang,” and “Goin’ Bulilit.”



