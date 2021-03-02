Angel Locsin receives award for humanitarian efforts during pandemic

MANILA – Angel Locsin was overwhelmed after she received the Cinemadvocate Award from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

According to FDCP, the actress is being recognized “for her exemplary humanitarian work that inspires all in the film industry and gives profound credence to all actors who share their talent and influence for the good of many.”

In her Instagram page, Locsin reposted the FDCP’s heartwarming tribute which featured messages from the special people in her life including her fiancé Niel Arce, and best friend Dimples Romana.

“Angel kasi has really a heart of an angel, a heart of gold. Each time something comes out, bagyo, lindol, COVID, Angel is always making sure that nakakapagbigay siya, nakakatulong siya, nakakapaglingkod siya,” Romana said in the clip.

Arce, for his part, said being selfless is the biggest lesson he has learned from his girlfriend.

“Kapag hindi niya naipaglaban ang tama, hindi siya masaya. Being selfless is the biggest lesson I’ve learned from her, na isipin muna ang iba bago ang sarili niya,” he said.

Refusing to get all the credit, Locsin wrote on Instagram that she would not have been able to extend help to other people if not for her friends.

“Nakakahiya man na ako ang nabigyan ng parangal, pero sila po ang rason kung bakit ako nakakakilos. Sana sa pinakita nila, marami pa hong mabigyang inspirasyon. Maraming salamat FDCP,” she said.

