Vic del Rosario says Sarah Geronimo stays exclusively with ABS-CBN

MANILA - Viva Entertainment top honcho Vic del Rosario Jr. clarified that Sarah Geronimo remains an exclusive talent of ABS-CBN and will not be hosting in any TV show outside the Kapamilya network.

Del Rosario denied a social media announcement Monday that Geronimo will host a new talent search show titled "PoPinoy" with TV5.

"Sarah appears only as an endorser in the show and she is not the host," del Rosario told ABS-CBN News.

"She just complied to her commitment as an endorser of Talk and Txt. She is still exclusive with ABS-CBN and the only time she appears on TV5 is when she comes out on 'ASAP Natin 'To.'"

Geronimo is expected to return to the Kapamilya Sunday noontime show amid preparations for her online show with KTX.ph and iwanTFC titled "Tala: The Film Concert” on March 27.

"Tala: The Film Concert" marks Geronimo's major stage comeback this year after weeks of public clamor for her return to public performances.

The show is also Geronimo's first concert one year after she married actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Meanwhile, Viva Records has also announced the production of her new album this year.

