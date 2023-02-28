EXO-SC to hold Manila 'fan con' in May

EXO-SC. Photo from EXO's official Facebook page

EXO-SC, a sub-unit of the popular K-pop boy band EXO, is coming to Manila in May to meet Filipino fans, local promoter PULP Live World announced Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, PULP said the "fan con" would take place at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on May 20.

"Here's an announcement worth a billion views – after 4 years, @weareoneEXO's Sehun and Chanyeol aka EXO-SC comes back to Manila for a blazing-hot fan con," it said in the tweet.

PULP has yet to reveal the ticket prices and selling date, noting that "more details will be announced soon."

Launched in 2019, EXO-SC is comprised of EXO members Chanyeol and Sehun. The sub-unit has released a full-length album and an extended play.

The duo last went to the Philippines in 2019 for EXO's "Exo Planet 5 – Exploration" world tour.

