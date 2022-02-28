A scene from 'Sing 2,' which is now showing in cinemas. Handout

In an effort to stage a show in the Redwood City, koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) got his old gang back together. They include mommy pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton). elephant Meena (Tori Kelly), and porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johannson) among others. Buster ended up promising wolf producer Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) that he will put up a show featuring long-retired lion rock musician Clay Calloway (Bono).

As Ash accompanied Buster to convince Clay to join their show, the others meet new friends who helped them in putting the show together. Nooshy (Letitia Wright) was a she-lynx who helped Johnny in mastering his dance moves. Alfonso (Pharell Williams) was the elephant ice cream vendor who became Meena's inspiration. Porsha (Halsey) was Jimmy Crystal's spoiled daughter who needed a change of attitude.

It was great to see these delightful anthromorphic animals back together again since their first movie "Sing" (2016), which was about a singing contest launched by Buster Moon in an effort to save his old theater from being closed down. Music is very much part of the party again, with songs from current hitmakers like Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendez; as well as veterans, like Prince, Elton John, Steve Winwood and U2, in the mix.

There were a number of serious entertainment issues tackled within the plot -- like nepotism (Crystal wants his daughter Porsha to be in the lead role), equal pay for all regardless of gender (from Johansson's character no less), and being forced to do something you are not comfortable with (jumping from a great height for Rosita, kissing a leading man for Meena). The previous film's message about following one's dreams is still very much in here.

The story was a tad too complex for young kids and a bit too long for adults (almost two hours!). However, the animation of the musical numbers were all so colorful and cute. The songs really did the heavy lifting here to keep everyone in the audience of all ages entertained throughout. The big climactic conclusion of Buster Moon's production was as heartwarming as can be expected, with Bono's rich emotional vocals soaring high.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."