MANILA – “Queens!” This was how some netizens labeled the most recent set of photos Angel Locsin shared on social media.

In an Instagram post, Locsin can be seen with fellow actresses Anne Curtis, Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo and Dimples Romana.

They apparently got together on Sunday night, along with their partners except for Curtis and Romana, whose husbands were not in the pictures.



“About last night. Cue ‘Do-Re-Mi’ soundtrack,” wrote Locsin in the caption.

Curtis commented saying how much she missed her friends, while Panganiban said she loves them.

The rare shot of the showbiz queens together got giddy reactions from fans, and resulted in requests to finally have them all star in one project.

The last time Locsin, Curtis, Panganiban and Alonzo were photographed together was during a party after the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball.