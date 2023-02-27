Vilma Santos enjoys vlogging, hopes to learn new things

Vilma Santos

MANILA -- Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos is undoubtedly elated that she recently celebrated her six decades in the film industry. However, Santos is not about to throw in the towel when it comes to acting.

While she gave up politics after 24 years, Santos, who calls herself as “junior citizen,” is open to more challenges.

“As you can see, I am continuously evolving and I’m still open for new things and new challenges in life,” Santos told ABS-CBN News. “I’m open to learn more. You never stop. Tuloy lang ‘yan.”

During the pandemic, Santos learned vlogging and is now a widely-followed vlogger.

“Hindi ko naman ma-imagine that I would become a vlogger,” she admitted. “Wala na. Hindi na natin malalabanan ang social media.

“The time na dinaanan natin ang pandemic na wala tayong ginawa, I guess that was the time that my son Lucky and [his wife] Jessie stayed in my home and they taught me how to vlog.

“I am enjoying the experience. Nagkaroon tayo ng pandemic that hindi ka naging visible, through vlogging, I started to have communication to friends and family.

“Nakagawa ako ng vlog at may mga comments. I felt that I became close again to them. For my content, they teach me what to put in my vlog. Every day, things that have been happening to you or occasions that you go to, pwede ‘yun.”

To date, Santos is still learning. “I guess it’s better when it’s raw. Hindi planado. Mas magugustuhan ng subscribers mo.”

Her next anticipated vlog is about her two-month-old granddaughter, Peanut, the daughter of Luis Manzano and Jessie Mendiola.

“Pinakita ko na actually,” Santos said. “Matagal kong hinintay ito na magka-apo. She is just two months, so she is yet to call me Momsie, like what my pamangkins call me.

“I am looking forward when she probably turns seven months or one year old when you see that she’s kerengkeng na. I will enjoy her more.”

This early, Santos can tell her granddaughter will become an artist. “Maarte siya. Sa posing niya, you can tell, artista ‘to. She’s very pretty. I’m so excited. I’m really looking forward when she grows bigger.”

As far as her acting is concerned, Santos will be more active this year, with three films to complete.

This March, she is set to leave for Japan to film a drama with Christopher de Leon, her perennial loveteam partner in many memorable and award-winning films.

“It’s a love story for our age,” Santos informed. “Boyet will work as assistant director. This is not a love story na pa-cute lang kami.

“At the same time, this is a story of an OFW who fell in love with Japan. It’s a very simple love story, although malalim ‘pag pinag-usapan ang love.

“I’m also excited to do a movie with Erik Matti. The script is done. So far, there is another movie in the line-up with Star Cinema.

“Dito na ko lumaki, since I was nine, nasa showbiz na ako. Kaya 60 years na ako dito. Dito ako natuto. I’ve learned a lot sa show business.

“I guess 60 years is not joke. Definitely, I feel elated. Not everyone is given this kind of blessings. I’m very thankful. It’s just a matter of combination of everything. Hard work, grace from God. Kaya hanggang ngayon nagtagal tayo. For that, I’m very, very thankful.

“Even if I became a public servant, I was able to apply what I learned in showbiz. It was a big, big plus factor na dumaan ako sa showbusiness.

“Malaking tulong how to lead my people. Lahat ng klase na tao, kaya mong harapin. Nai-dagdag at nai-apply ko ‘yan when I became a public servant. Kung ano man ang inabot ko, utang na loob ko ‘yan sa buong industry.”

Her favorite film is Ishmael Bernal’s “Relasyon”(1982), her first grand slam best actress. “But I should also mention ‘Darna’ and the films I made when I became more mature,” she said.

Women empowerment characters like Mike de Leon’s “Sister Stella L” (1984), Chito Roño’s “Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginagawa?” (1998) and “Dekada ’70” (2002) are films that became relevant and meaningful to Santos’ audience.

On Monday, Santos launched as the new partner of Angkas motorcycle taxi.

She said she is not afraid to ride the motorcycle. When her husband, Ralph Recto, was still courting her, he would pick her up after her shows or taping, sometimes even in her long gown and high heels, and asked her to ride his big bike.

“Wala pang helmet noon,” she recalled. “’Yung mga pasahero sa bus tinitignan ako. Siguro nagtataka sila sino ba ‘tong naka gown at nasa motorsiklo lang? Kaya sanay akong sumakay sa motor.”