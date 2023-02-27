MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador and popular Kapamilya love teams are among the nominees at this year's Push Awards.

ABS-CBN's Entertainment website PUSH announced the official list of nominees over the weekend.

The 8th PUSH Awards also introduced PUSH Breakthrough Artist of the Year and the PUSH P-Pop Group of the Year categories to champion the local music scene.

Nominated for the PUSH Music Artist of 2022 are Zack Tabudlo,

Ben&Ben, Moira Dela Torre, Morissette and Sarah Geronimo.

The entertainment website will also name three individuals for the Inspiration of the Year category at the awarding ceremony that will happen on March 31.



Fans can vote 80,000 times per account per category from February 26 to March 26 using their GMail or Facebook accounts.

The winners of this year’s PUSH Awards will once again receive special digital trophies in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), amplifying the goal to recognize the personalities who have made a mark in the digital space.

Below is the full list of nominees:

PUSH Music Artist of 2022

• Zack Tabudlo

• Ben&Ben

• Moira Dela Torre

• Morissette

• Sarah Geronimo

PUSH Breakthrough Music Artist of the Year

• Adie

• mrld

• Ace Banzuelo

• Khimo Gumatay

• Arthur Nery

PUSH P-pop Group of the Year



• SB19

• 1ST.ONE

• BGYO

• BINI

• KAIA

PUSH Content Creator of the Year



• Cong TV and Viy Cortez’s Team Payaman

• Slater Young and Kryz Uy’s #SkyFam

• MELASON

• Toni Fowler’s Toro Family

• Small Laude

PUSH Social Media Personality of the Year



• Maxene Magalona

• Mimiyuuuh

• Heart Evangelista

• Kristel Fulgar

• Xian Gaza

PUSH Trending TikToker of the Year



• Liza Soberano

• Joshua Garcia

• Bretman Rock

• Niana Guerrero

• Mona Alawi

PUSH Popular Love Team of the Year



• DonBelle (Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano)

• FranSeth (Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin)

• KDLex (KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad)

• BarDa (Barbie Forteza and David Licauco)

• LoiNie (Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte)

PUSH Power Couple Of 2022 (real-life sweethearts we love to admire)

• Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

• Vice Ganda and Ion Perez

• Cong TV and Viy Cortez

• Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay

• Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati

PUSH Celebrity Mom of the Year



• Melai Cantiveros

• Marjorie Barretto

• Andi Eigenmann

• Dimples Romana

• Anne Curtis

PUSH Favorite Onscreen Performance of 2022



• Kathryn Bernardo (2 Good To Be True)

• Jodi Sta. Maria (The Broken Marriage Vow)

• Baron Geisler (Doll House)

• Jane de Leon (Darna)

• Janella Salvador (Darna)