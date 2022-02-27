MANILA – Judy Ann Santos celebrated her mother Carol who turned 75 years old on February 25.

Describing her mom as “the most precious and special diamond ever,” Santos said she is their rock and prayer warrior.

“Thank you ma for everything.. for teaching us how to live and love and treasure family first above anything and everything,” she said.

“You are my one and only priceless diamond,” Santos added.

The actress then thanked some of her friends who helped her put together a simple but very meaningful event for the occasion.

Her husband, actor-host Ryan Agoncillo also had a hand in preparing for their celebration.

“@ryan_agoncillo thank you bub for all your wonderful ideas, it wouldnt be this amazing without you,” she said.

In her past interviews, Santos has been consistent in paying tribute to her mom saying she influenced her into becoming the parent that she is today.

Santos and Agoncillo are parents to their three kids Yohan, Lucho and Luna.