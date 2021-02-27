Another blessing: Kaye Abad, Paul Jake Castillo expecting second child

Photo from Kaye Abad's Instagram account

Kaye Abad is pregnant with her second child with actor Paul Jake Castillo, the actress announced on Saturday.

On Instagram, Abad posted a photo of first-born Joaquin holding a sonogram, indicating that he is going to have a younger sibling.

"Yey!!!!! I’m going to be a kuya! #anotherblessing," Abad posted as a caption.

The couple’s showbiz friends took time to congratulate them in the comment section, such as Heart Evangelista and Dominic Roque.

“Congrats !!!!!!❤️❤️❤️,” said Evangelista, who was once with ABS-CBN talent agency Star Magic alongside Abad.

“Ang Sa’yo Ay Akin” star Jodi Sta. Maria also congratulated Abad for her second pregnancy.

“Congratulations K-ster! ❤️,” Sta. Maria commented.

In 2018, Abad also posted on Instagram her hope to have a baby girl as a second child.

She also shared in one interview on “Rated K” how motherhood has changed her.

"Dream come true siya super saya. Kasi dati sabi ko parang hindi pa ako ready. Eto na siya, totoo na talaga ito, may anak na ako," said Abad, who also revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes while she was pregnant.

Abad and Castillo got married in December 2017 before welcoming their first child a year after.