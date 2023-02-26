'Voice Kids PH 5': Nueva Ecija lass joins Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan

Bamboo and Chloe Cañega. Photos from The Voice Kids Philippines on Twitter.

MANILA — A young girl from Nueva Ecija is latest member of Bamboo's team on the fifth season of "The Voice Kids."

On Sunday's episode, eight-year-old Chloe Cañega joined Kamp Kawayan.

Cañega performed "Pangarap Na Bituin", making both Bamboo and Martin Nievera turn for her.

"Mas proud na proud 'yung mga magulang mo kasi 'yun din ang pangarap nila para sa'yo. Kung kasama ka sa team ko, if you choose me as your coach, I will make sure, talagang siguradong sigurado ako na na mayroon kang place sa team ko," Nievera told Cañega.

"Ang ganda ng binigay mo eh, ang ganda ng performance mo," Bamboo added.

Cañega ended up choosing to be part of Kamp Kawayan.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its first weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

RELATED VIDEO: