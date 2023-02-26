Angelica Panganiban takes daughter Bean to Palawan

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban is elated to finally be going on her first family vacation since giving birth to her daughter Bean last September.

The actress and her fiancé Gregg Homan took their precious baby girl on her first plane ride to Coron, Palawan, as seen in Panganiban's social media updates.

As she packed their bags for their exciting trip, Panganiban could not help but express her excitement through a post on Instagram.

She shared a short clip showing how her daughter behaved throughout the flight.

“It’s bean’s first time flying!! So we are aiming for a stess free flight," she wrote.

The thanked a boutique airline for "ticking all the boxes para siguradong kaba and stress free kami."

With the pandemic still lingers, Panganiban is more than thrilled that they are able to spend quality time as a family in one of the country’s most famous tourist destinations.

