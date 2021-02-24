Ship sinking? Why Sandara trended amid reports of G-Dragon and Jennie dating

G-Dragon and Dara pose together in a photo posted by the former ABS-CBN artist in November 2019. Instagram: @daraxxi

MANILA — “My Daragon heart is breaking,” went numerous reactions on social media, as reports of K-pop idols G-Dragon and Jennie supposedly dating surfaced on Wednesday.

“Daragon,” the fandom term for the pairing of G-Dragon and fellow YG Entertainment artist Dara (known to Filipinos as Kapamilya actress Sandara Park), even ranked among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines.

With the reported relationship of G-Dragon and Jennie, most tweets from Daragon fans said their hopes for their “ship to sail” have been dashed, once and for all.

Dara and G-Dragon’s friendship dates back to 2005, when they were both trainees at YG Entertainment. G-Dragon was launched as the leader of Big Bang in 2006, while Dara debuted with 2NE1 in 2009.

As they both rose to international fame, Daragon drew a massive following, with loyal fans counting on their close ties eventually turning into a romantic relationship. Over the years, and despite fervent hopes and speculation, they never confirmed being a couple.

That G-Dragon is now reportedly seeing Jennie, whose girl group Blackpink is also under YG Entertainment, became a signal for many Daragon fans on Wednesday to perhaps give their “ship” a rest, going by their tweets.

Here are some of them:

My DARAGON heart at the moment. let me cry ppl, let me cry.😭😭😭😭 but I'm happy for jennie and GD if the dating rumor is true, but let me cry my heart out first. pic.twitter.com/J4IEJfYl0c — Softie World Domination ᵕ̈ (@aechelles) February 24, 2021

"dispatch revealing that Jennie and GD is dating"

Jenkai and Daragon shippers be like: pic.twitter.com/shYXnr9ULD — hibae⁷ (@whyyousadidk) February 24, 2021

Real or Not, Totoo ba, Wait What Daragon, Jennie, GD, Gdragon, Dara, Sandara, Blinks, VIP



Let’s just all listen to Jisoo pic.twitter.com/6qDRphX5uw — Tattoed Stowbewy Pwincess 🍓🌺 (@KINDbut_notSOFT) February 24, 2021

Dispatch confirms jennie and Gdragon's relationship



Jenkai and daragon shippers be like: pic.twitter.com/QZIipmqY27 — 𝙴𝙽𝙷𝚈𝙿𝙴𝙽'𝚂 🌸 (@all4jake_) February 24, 2021

GDRAGON AND JENNIE DATING SCANDAL



My DARAGON heart: pic.twitter.com/6yCQoGoUDf — 👻 YOCHINORI 💎 (@choi_seunghoony) February 24, 2021

LIKE THIS LOOKS MORE CONVINCING ALL THESE YEARS !!!! OK BYE DISPATCH HANGGAT WALANG KINAKASAL TULOY ANG LIGAYA

TWICE: I CANT STOP ME, CANT STOP ME

jenkai & daragon pa dn 😈#DARAGON pic.twitter.com/u7KzqaCcjW — go ahead 💜 (@icedmilkt3a) February 24, 2021

The fact that Filipinos read this as



"Wait what? Jennie---Daragon?--TOTOO BA?!" pic.twitter.com/ezo2PFDn4N — Saya ⚡ (@DannyHyung_0807) February 24, 2021

TWITTER TOP TRENDS IS A MOOD 😭



Daragon, TOTOO BA?

Dispatch, WAIT WHAT? jennie.

BIGBANG, IM CRYING.

FOR REAL, YG ENTERTAINMENT? pic.twitter.com/H81SLAT27n — via ☀️ (@gdrxxgon) February 24, 2021

AFTER DISPATCH REVEAL THAT JENNIE AND GD ARE DATING, MY DARAGON!!! 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

I CAN'T!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GqIJHk0cFA — Andreia Montefalco ⟭⟬ 💜 (@iamandhievivo) February 24, 2021

kai, dara, and lisa be like hearing dispatch that Gdragon and Jennie are dating😭😭😭;



jenkai 💔

daragon 💔

jenlisa 💔 pic.twitter.com/LZYkldZ2Yh — mood (@hvnlymoodrn) February 24, 2021

Totoo ba?



My Daragon heart when I found out about Jiyong and Jennie are dating: pic.twitter.com/rUD2DhfQDy — Pa-Woke Millennial 🚫D̶D̶S̶🚫 (@PawokeMillenial) February 24, 2021

when we all want Daragon and Jenkai but dispatch gave us gdragon and jennie dating instead

me right now; pic.twitter.com/HoL1S7Pi06 — Bobby's wife. (@fuck_yg_ent) February 24, 2021

Dispatch: *announces jennie and gd dating*



Me who is waiting for Daragon to announce their wedding: pic.twitter.com/K07V6pcnjH — Ann⁷ | Taekook (@mxnyxxngi3) February 24, 2021