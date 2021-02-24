Ship sinking? Why Sandara trended amid reports of G-Dragon and Jennie dating

MANILA — “My Daragon heart is breaking,” went numerous reactions on social media, as reports of K-pop idols G-Dragon and Jennie supposedly dating surfaced on Wednesday.
“Daragon,” the fandom term for the pairing of G-Dragon and fellow YG Entertainment artist Dara (known to Filipinos as Kapamilya actress Sandara Park), even ranked among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines.
With the reported relationship of G-Dragon and Jennie, most tweets from Daragon fans said their hopes for their “ship to sail” have been dashed, once and for all.
Dara and G-Dragon’s friendship dates back to 2005, when they were both trainees at YG Entertainment. G-Dragon was launched as the leader of Big Bang in 2006, while Dara debuted with 2NE1 in 2009.
As they both rose to international fame, Daragon drew a massive following, with loyal fans counting on their close ties eventually turning into a romantic relationship. Over the years, and despite fervent hopes and speculation, they never confirmed being a couple.
That G-Dragon is now reportedly seeing Jennie, whose girl group Blackpink is also under YG Entertainment, became a signal for many Daragon fans on Wednesday to perhaps give their “ship” a rest, going by their tweets.
