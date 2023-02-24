Netflix "Ginny & Georgia"

'Ginny & Georgia' is one of Netflix's most popular shows largely due to its audience relating to its frank depiction of some uncomfortable truths about young adulthood and mother and daughter relationships.

Even its cast members, including Filipina-Canadian actress Chelsea Clark, identify with the characters.

"Growing up, I had a very similar experience in the sense that the school that I went to was very divided. Not purposefully, but I think there was a lot of pressure put on to me, and I feel like it's the same as what you see in Ginny & Georgia," Clark said. "There's a lot of pressure put on Ginny to kind of mold to whatever group she's a part of, and become the more like digestible version of herself, and I feel like growing up that's what I had to do a lot. There's a lot of times where my friends would make really weird comments, that they did not mean in the slightest ways but they didn't see how that is just something that would affect me so deeply."

Netflix "Ginny & Georgia"

Unlike the usual mother-and-daughter stories where there’s a dominant point of view, the young-adult drama, created by Sarah Lampert, encourages empathy for the characters by showing different sides.

Clark noted, "I think a mother -and-daughter relationship is always so complicated and always so important to dive into because there's so many shows that just always pit women against each other. And so I think it's really nice, because of course there's conflict, but I think the nice thing is that the point of the show isn't to have them fighting against each other. It's to show both sides of the world that Georgia lives in, the world that Ginny lives in. You really don't know what somebody else is going through and you really don't see how something that affects you so deeply could not even be on somebody else's radar."

Netflix "Ginny & Georgia"

The young star's mother Gigi Brondial Clark is from Bicol, moved to Canada when she was 21, and helped raise her siblings.

"She really established values in me of community and celebrating each other, and being supportive and being a good, kind-hearted person, and treat others the way you want to be treated. So my mom was definitely at the forefront of that."

Chelsea Clark

Born in Toronto, Clark started in musical theater and transitioned to film and TV acting later on. She was in Degrassi: Next Class and is a recurring character in the CW series “Kung Fu”.

"It's really funny growing up before I even started acting, back when I was just doing voice and piano, my aunt and my mom and my Lola would all be like: Look, everybody's crying in this movie, if you can't cry on command, then you won't be able to make it so you better learn how to cry on command. I can cry on command now so they weren't wrong," Clark quipped.

Chelsea Clark

The actress is also an international dragon boat racing champion, a sport she got into in college. She is likewise establishing herself as a writer and producer.

'Ginny & Georgia' also stars Filipino actor Alex Mallari Jr. in a recurring role as a private investigator. The show's cast is led by Brianne Howey and Antonia Gent who play the title roles.