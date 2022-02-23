Photo from Star Magic's Facebook page.

MANILA—In 16 years in showbiz after his stint in the reality TV show, “Pinoy Big Brother”, actor Sam Milby shared Wednesday advice to aspiring artists.

Asked about his milestones after his contract renewal with ABS-CBN, Milby took a trip down memory lane when he was still starting his career in the lead role for "Maging Sino Ka Man."

“[Dapat] tama ‘yung placement ng passion niyo hindi dahil gusto niyong sumikat," he said in a press conference.

"I think it’s ‘yung passion sa acting because if gusto niyo lang sumikat, I think that ‘yung purpose of why you want to become an actor is wrong. I think it should be ‘yung passion sa acting."

Milby said he would always be there whenever he was needed and expressed his gratitude for the success he had with the network.

"We give out the best content and ABS-CBN, with me, we look out for the best interest and ako sobrang grateful ako, paglabas ng PBB house, my 16 years of business has been fruitful," he said.

"I’ll forever be grateful to ABS-CBN and this new contract, of course. Thank you so much. As long as ABS-CBN needs me, nandito lang ako."

Milby was part of the debut season of "Pinoy Big Brother" and placed 8th overall.

He, then, started his career as an actor with "Maging Sino Ka Man" playing the role of JB, and has released multiple hit songs.

Besides Milby, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Jolina Magdangal, Erich Gonzales, Shaina Magdayao, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, Jake Cuenca, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez also signed new contracts with ABS-CBN.

