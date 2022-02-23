Filmmaker Eduardo Roy Jr. dies at 41

MANILA -- Director Eduardo Roy Jr., considered one of the most brilliant directors of his generation, passed on Monday at a Quezon City hospital due to complications of lymphoma and pneumonia. He was 41.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Eduardo 'Edong' Roy Jr. on February 21, 2022,” the Roy family said in their statement on social media. “He died of massive pulmonary embolism due to hospital acquired pneumonia. He had been diagnosed late last year with Burkitt’s Lymphoma Stage IV.”



His family also cited him as a “beloved son, brother, and friend who’s also known as the writer and director of several award-winning films in the local and international front."

Roy was one of the most watched directors in the last decade with his films “Bahay Bata,” “Quick Change,” “Pamilya Ordinaryo,” “Lola Igna,” and “Fuccbois,” among others.

Early on in his career, Roy was named best director in the 2012 Las Palmas De Gran Canaria filmfest in Spain for “Bahay Bata,” starring Diana Zubiri as a distressed nurse in a crowded hospital.

At the 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP), his “Lola Igna” won the best picture and best actress award for Angie Ferro as a centenarian matriarch.

He also directed episodes for “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and “Ipaglaban Mo” and a number of Net25 projects: Two of his last works were the IWantTFC boys' love (BL) series “Oh Mando” and the rom-com movie “Last Fool Show” starring JM de Guzman and Arci Muñoz.

His wake is scheduled on February 24-26 at the Arlington Memorial Chapels Hall A in Araneta Avenue, Quezon City.