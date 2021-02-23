Bea Alonzo readies for difficult role as a wife with Alzheimer’s disease in movie with Alden Richards



MANILA -- Bea Alonzo is bracing to portray one of the most difficult roles in her career -- that of a young wife stricken with Alzheimer’s disease -- opposite Alden Richards in the Filipino movie adaptation of the Korean hit movie, “A Moment to Remember.”

Cameras start grinding March 14 under the direction of Nuel Naval.

This early, multi-awarded screenwriter Mel del Rosario, who wrote the screenplay, is already praising Alonzo for her positive work ethic.

“Nuel and I have met Bea to talk about the role. I sincerely felt her excitement for the project,” del Rosario told ABS-CBN News. “She became prepared with her black notebook and asked questions about the role and how best to portray it. In fairness, she did her assignment studying the character."

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Alonzo is to project the blank or lost look of an Alzheimer patient. “Paano daw 'yung blangko or 'yung tagos ang tingin na sa totoo lang, ang hirap i-arte,” del Rosario related.

She assured the actress that medical experts and consultants will guide her in interpreting the pivotal role of Kara, the wife of Richards’ character who goes through the spectrum of Alzheimer’s disease.

Del Rosario has yet to sit down with Richards to discuss his role as Francisco, the husband who struggles with his wife’s degenerative disease. “But he is all praises for the role, wala siyang comment for significant revisions," she said.

Coming from the successful adaptation of another Korean material, “Miracle in Cell No.7” in the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival, the team of Naval and del Rosario struggled anew to transform “A Moment to Remember” as a production far from its original elements.

“Ang challenge is how to make the material that is originally a Japanese series then a Korean film, Filipino. May mga plots and elements na 'di applicable sa sensibilities like putting elders natin in institutions so we had to drop them," she said.

The film’s essence is intact, though. “Maiiwan sa manonood ang value of family and committment in marriage The film will embody the solemn vow -- for couple to stay together in sickness and in health. Personally importante sa 'kin 'to. I grew up witnessing this in my parents. We hope to translate this, too, in the movie."

The only other major adjustment in the adaptation is a possible change in the movie title because of legal ramifications on the side of Viva Entertainment’s Korean partners.

But ultimately, the pressure is to come up with a good film amid the pandemic.

“'Di ko iniisip ang 'Miracle in Cell No. 7' since it was a different landscape -- walang theatrical. May pressure din to contain the script requirement due to the current pandemic setup," she said.

“I am also more concerned in helping the producer, kailangan suportahan, kahit hirap ang industry natin willing pa din mag-invest at sumugal. Small contribution ko na din ito to help provide work in the film industry."

Del Rosario is also certain that in their first film team-up,

Alonzo and Richards will acquit themselves in their respective roles.

