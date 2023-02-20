Screenshot from 'American Idol' YouTube channel.

Filipino singer Tyson Venegas got the first platinum ticket in the 21st season of "American Idol," which started this weekend.

Venegas impressed the three judges with his rendition of "New York State of Mind" by Billy Joel.

Asked by Lionel Richie how Venegas got the maturity of his voice, his mom said: "He was inspired by you and that's how he learned how to sing with his heart and tell stories."

"We flipped the switch now. I inspired him back then, he just inspired us today. Let me tell you, that performance was spot on professional," Richie said in response.

Katy Perry was also impressed with Venegas' performance: "You sang notes and runs that I haven't felt in my body in a long time and I felt so connected. I felt alive."

"You are exactly what we look for, what we prayed for and you're there," Luke Bryan added.

Ritchie then decided to give Venegas the platinum ticket, which gives the contestants the opportunity to advance directly to the second round of Hollywood Week.

They will also have the chance to pick their partners for that week's Duet Challenge, before the remaining contestants are paired.

There will be only three recipients of the platinum ticket throughout the audition round of "American Idol."

Venegas formerly joined "The Voice Teens Philippines" season 2 under Team apl.de.ap but left the competition prior to the Knockouts due to undisclosed reasons.

