MANILA -- Actress-host Anne Curtis is joining this year's Tokyo marathon.

In a social media post on Sunday, the "It's Showtime" host wowed netizens as she uploaded snaps of her taken after completing a 32-kilometer run as part of her training for the upcoming event.

Curtis, who postponed her plan to do the Tokyo marathon since 2019, is now excited to do it because of a charitable cause.

For her Tokyo stint, Curtis will be running to raise funds to help child victims of violence, abuse and exploitation.

"32km. I can’t believe I did it 🥹 Now, it’s time to taper for the @tokyomarathon 🏃🏻‍♀️ I’ve deferred my entry since 2019 & decided to commit on Jan 1 to finally do it - giving me just about 2 months to train. I’m even more inspired because, as my past 2 marathons, I will be running for a very meaningful cause. Will be posting about it this afternoon. 💙🦋 Thanks for taking on the impossible task @gabbrosario 💪🏽 2 weeks to go!!!! Bringing back the hashtag from #NYCmarathANNEventure #LONDONmarathanneventure here we go #TOKYOmarathANNEventure," Curtis shared.

In her other post, Curtis shared more details about her Tokyo run. The actress will be helping through UNICEF.

"Running with a purpose has always made each kilometer even more meaningful. And for my 3rd marathon in Tokyo on March 5,I’m dedicating it to help raise funds for child victims of violence, abuse and exploitation," Curtis wrote.

During the 2018 London Marathon, Curtis, an appointed Celebrity Advocate of UNICEF-Philippines, put on the organization’s banner as a cape as she approached the 42-kilometer finish line.

Running “For the Filipino Youth,” as imprinted on her shirt at the time, Curtis raised funds for the group’s emergency response program for children in Marawi.

Urging her supporters to donate what they can to reach the P84,000 goal — or double the number of kilometers she ran — Curtis surpassed that by over three-fold, with nearly P300,000 gathered for the cause.

