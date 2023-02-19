MANILA – Carlo Aquino fondly recalled his first collaboration with Vilma Santos as he paid tribute to the screen veteran who is celebrating her 60 years in the entertainment industry.

In an Instagram post, Aquino shared several recent photos of them together and reminisced about his first day on set for their movie “Bata, Bata… Pa'no Ka Ginawa?”

“First day of shoot ko sa ‘Bata bata.’ Dumating ka sa set na naka artista van. Pinakilala ka samin ni direk Chito tapos lumapit ka sakin. Sabi mo "I'll be your mom for this film, would you like that'? Halos matanggal ulo ko sa pagtango,” Aquino captioned his post.

Aquino expressed his gratitude to Santos for accepting him as her co-actor in the iconic film and for the love she continued to show him, even long after the movie was made.

“Salamat sa pagtanggap sa akin bilang si Ojie. Kahit matagal na nagawa ang pelikula natin ganun pa din ang pagmamahal mo sakin. Salamat sa mahigpit na yakap pagkatapos ng bawat eksena. At higit sa lahat salamat sa ‘Akala mo lang wala,’” he said.

Aquino ended his post by expressing his hope of working with Santos again and told her he loved her.

“Sana makatrabaho kita ulit. Love you mommy Vi.”