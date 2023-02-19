Viel Aquino-Dee and former Sen. Bam Aquino during the advanced screening of 'Ako si Ninoy'

MANILA — Members of the Aquino family led by Viel Aquino-Dee and former Senator Bam Aquino graced the special advance screening of musical-turned-movie "Ako si Ninoy," Saturday night at Powerplant Mall in Makati.

Former Sen. Bam explained the importance of the film, pointing out what he described as "fake news" about the slain senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, Jr.

"Mahalaga na may mga sine na nagkwekwento ng buhay ni Ninoy. Alam naman natin na maraming mga fake news tungkol sa kanya. Maraming naglalabas na hindi totoo, tuloy tuloy yan from the time na namatay siya hanggang ngayon," he said.

Noticeably, majority of the cast members are young actors top billed by Juan Karlos Labajo, who plays Ninoy.

"I just wish we can help with battling misinformation and people trying to change our real history. This is for the future of our children, and children's children. Sana na-justify ko yung pagganap ko ng role," Labajo said.

Director and producer Atty. Vince Tanada created the "Ako si Ninoy" musical back in 2008.

