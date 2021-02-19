WATCH: BGYO releases performance video for ‘The Light’

BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Breakout P-pop boy group BGYO released on Friday its performance video for “The Light,” its debut single.

The performance video, in contrast to the official music video, focuses on the choreography of “The Light,” which was created by South Korea’s Lay Back.

The new visuals for the single show the boys — Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki — in various settings also seen in the music video. A fresh location is an open field, with a drone camera capturing their performance.

“The Light’s” performance video comes three weeks after the single was released to mark BGYO’s grand debut — the culmination of nearly two years in training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy.

Following their launch, BGYO has performed “The Light” live on various ABS-CBN programs, including “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

BGYO’s sister group under Star Hunt Academy, the 8-member BINI, is similarly set to make its debut soon.

