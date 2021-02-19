'PBB' housemates punished for committing 56 violations

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA -- Kuya or Big Brother expressed his dismay over the numerous violations committed by the "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" housemates.

On Thursday, Big Brother informed the housemates that they have committed 56 violations, which includes moving of furniture, talking about what happened inside confession room, causing harm to others, no lapel, and talking about the outside world.



"Kahapon nabalot ako ng panghihinayang dahil sa napakadaming violations na inyong mga nagawa, 56 violations. Kung isasama ko pa ang naging violations niyo sa nagdaang parusa ko, ito na marahil ang edition na may pinakamaraming violations na nagawa ang mga housemates ko," Big Brother said.

Big Brother also castigated the housemates for not saying sorry to what they've done.

"At sa buong araw na lumipas kahapon may nagtangka bang humingi ng paumanhin, may nagtangka bang lumapit, kumatok, o kumausap sa akin sa confession room?" he added.

As a punishment, Big Brother decided to take 56 items that became part of housemates' lives inside the yellow house.

He also gave 56 "pabigat" or weights, which will be attached to a vest that the housemates will wear.

“PBB” puts together a group of strangers from various backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections, and even tensions, that unfold on air.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).



