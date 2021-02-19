Concert held to mark 40th day since Royette Padilla's death

MANILA -- The family and friends of Royette Padilla gathered to commemorate the 40th day since the actor's death last January.

An online acoustic concert was held to celebrate the life of the brother of Robin Padilla and BB Gandanghari. Royette was also the uncle of Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla, who was also present at the event.

In her personal Instagram page on Thursday night, Daniel's mother, actress-host Karla Estrada shared photos from the gathering.

"A night full of music and memories for Kuya Royette's 40th day," Estrada wrote in the caption.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Robin's wife, Mariel Rodriguez, also shared snaps from the event.

"Sa kabila ng kantahan at kasiyahan hindi pa rin nawawala ang pangungulila kay Kuya Royette. It has been very difficult for the family but the good thing is they have each other to lean on," Rodriguez wrote in one of her posts.

Royette appeared in the 1990s movies “Di Na Natuto (Sorry na, Puede ba?)” and “Mistah.” He was also part of the films “Buhay Kamao” (2001) and “Alab ng Lahi” (2003).

Related video: