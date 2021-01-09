Royette Padilla, brother of Robin Padilla, dies

A report said that Royette Padilla died of a heart attack. Royette's Facebook page

MANILA — Royette Padilla, the brother of Robin Padilla and BB Gandanghari, has passed away at the age of 58, family confirmed Saturday.

Their sister, Rebecca, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: “Please whisper a prayer for our brother. A silent prayer for his eternal peace, please.”

Rebecca did not disclose details about Royette’s death, although a Pep report said the former actor died of a heart attack.

ABS-CBN News was independently verifying the report at the time the story was posted.

Royette appeared in 1990s movies such as “Di na Natuto (Sorry na, Puede ba?)” and “Mistah.” He was also part of the films “Buhay Kamao” (2001) and “Alab ng Lahi” (2003).

Both Robin and BB Gandanghari have yet to post on social media about Royette’s death.

Royette is also the brother of actor Rommel Padilla.

Royette’s final post on Facebook was about how their mother, actress Eva Cariño, recovered from an illness. He said that the news was the best gift they received last Christmas.