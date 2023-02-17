Photos from Awra Briguela's TikTok account and Star Cinema's YouTube channel

MANILA – The food war continues between Vice Ganda and Awra Briguela.

Briguela had his own way of congratulating Vice for his contract signing on Wednesday as he dropped a clip of their reenactment of the viral scene in movie “Super Parental Guardians” on his TikTok account.

Netizens enjoyed the video of the two celebrities dubbing the “food war” scene in the film where their characters competed for the best spaghetti.

“Oh! Ayan na spaghetti nyo,” Awra said in the caption.

In the film starring Vice and Coco Martin, Megan (Awra) and Arci (Vice) were both trying to offer a snack for the construction workers in the mansion.

The two were surprised to see that they prepared the same food – spaghetti.

The hilarious scene alone has garnered over four million views on ABS-CBN Star Cinema’s YouTube channel, as of writing.

“Super Parental Guardians” was released by Star Cinema in 2016 and has become one of the highest grossing films of all time in the Philippines after raking close to P600 million in just five weeks in theaters worldwide.

