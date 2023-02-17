Liza Dino defends Robin Padilla amid 'Plane' controversy

MANILA -- The former chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) defended Friday Sen. Robin Padilla's call to ban the Gerard Butler action movie "Plane" despite describing the film as a work of fiction.

Liza Dino Seguerra, ex-FDCP chairperson, said she received word about the "Plane" controversy as well as another movie "Shotgun Wedding" starring Jennifer Lopez, both of which mentioned the Philippines.

Gerard Butler in 'Plane'

"Plane" tells the story of pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) who must save his passengers from bandits after their plane crashes in Jolo.

Padilla earlier denounced "Plane" after one of its characters described Jolo as being "run by separatists and militia." and the "Filipino armies weren't there anymore."

"Napakasakit po... Nakikiusap po tayo sa ating MTRCB na sana po sa mga ganitong ganap kumakatok tayo sa opisina nila, 'di po dapat ito pinapalabas sa Pilipinas. Dito po dapat sa ating bansa pinagbabawal ito at kino-condemn po natin ito," the senator said.

Sen. Robinhood Padilla. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB handout

Dino Seguerra noted that under the rules of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), a movie can be shown in local theaters "as long as it is not inciting rebellion or is a national threat."

"We don't impose strict censorship because that will curtail the creativity of our filmmakers in being imaginative," she said.

However, she said the MTRCB can step in if the movie was shot in the country and given government incentives.

"If we gave incentives and they shot the movie here, we have the right to say 'Ay hindi pwede 'yung lines. You're shooting in our country and benefiting from our funds, you might want to revisit that line and look for other ways na nandun pa rin ang point.'"

Although the story of "Plane" is set in Jolo, the movie was shot in Puerto Rico, according to various media reports.

Dino Seguerra said that as a viewer, one could watch "Plane" as fiction but noted that she understands why Padilla reacted in such a manner.

"It is already a given that when you say fiction, narrative features, it is an imagined circumstance, an imagined narrative by the director unless [we are talking of a] documentary," she said in the TeleRadyo interview.

But she said that as a senator and a Muslim, Padilla could have been offended by the movie based on his experience and present position in government.

"Naiiintindihan ko ang sentimyento ng ating (I understand the sentiments of our) senador. Of course, you always want to portray the Philippines in a positive light. Of course, we want to highlight the beauty of the Philippines. As much as possible, ganun ang gusto nating mangyari (that is what we want to happen)."

"We should understand din where the senator is coming from because he is a Muslim and baka 'yun ang portrayal doon (maybe that is how it was portrayed). Hindi natin pwedeng i-generalize na ganoon ang experience ng lahat. (We cannot generalize everyone's experience.) For me, if I watch it, I'll take it as a story."

"Personally kung ako ang makakapanood noon, as a viewer alam ko na nanonood ako ng fiction e. Hindi rin natin pwedeng sabihan na, we cannot impose our experience sa experience ng iba. That's why it's film. It is a very personal experience. Once you put it out there, it is open to different assessment or experience ng mga iba't ibang taong nanonood."

"Maaaring sa nanood noon personal siyang naapektuhan sa personal na aspeto na iyon dahil may experience siya na nasaktan siya and that's OK because that's really what film is about."

