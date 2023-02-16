'Dirty Linen': Feliz finds unlikely ally, reminded of Fiero secret

Feliz thanks Leona for helping her pay her debts to Hector. ABS-CBN Entertainment

Feliz (Angel Aquino) found an unexpected ally as her usually distant sister-in-law Leona (Janice de Belen) settled her debts to Hector (Ping Medina), in the Thursday episode of "Dirty Linen."

Buried in debt due to gambling, Feliz was scrambling to find the remaining P20 million balance she owed Hector (Ping Medina), who already threatened her and Carlos (John Arcilla) if they will not pay up.

Unknown to Feliz, Leona secretly went to Hector to arrange a deal.

In a phone call with Hector, Feliz begged him not to hurt her children. To her surprise, however, Hector revealed that her balance was already settled by Leona. He went on to warn her against returning to her gambling business.

Feliz immediately sought Leona to thank her, but could not help but ask her real motive for paying her debt. Leona claimed she had no deeper reason other than their family being dragged with Feliz’s issue with Hector.

Not convinced, Feliz repeated the question. This time, Leona provided a chilling answer. She said she did it because Feliz deserved the help, after the latter also saved her from a dire situation in the past.

Leona was apparently referring to the bloody night, seen in the pilot episode, where Feliz had to scrub clean a crime scene inside the Fiero mansion after Olivia (Dolly De Leon) was shot by an unidentified person. Feliz attempted to hide and clean all the dirty linen in the laundry.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

