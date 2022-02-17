SM Cinema to show BTS’ Seoul concert in theaters

BTS

MANILA -- SM Cinema announced on Thursday it will be exclusively showing the global live-viewing of BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Seoul in theaters.

BTS on Wednesday revealed they will be holding the much-awaited second leg of their much-awaited tour at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13.

📣 Annyeonghaseyo ARMY PH!

Don't miss this BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL LIVE VIEWING concert experience broadcast only here in SM Cinema!

The concert will be the first time RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be performing in front of an audience in their homeland since 2019.

The show on March 10 and 13 will be streamed online, while the show on March 12 will be available for live viewing at selected theaters across the globe.

SM Cinema has yet to release other details.

Based on the Inter Agency Task Force’s guidelines, cinemas are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity under Alert Level 2. Only fully vaccinated individuals, however, are allowed in enclosed cinemas. Moviegoers must also be at least one seat apart and wear a face mask at all times.

The news comes after South Korea has been daily reporting record high infections daily. On Wednesday, the country had 90,443 COVID-19 fresh cases, a drastic spike from the tallied 57,177 just a day before.

Included in the latest total is BTS’ vocalist Kim Taehyung or V, who tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday.

South Korea had previously been successful at stemming the spread of the new coronavirus by strictly enforcing wearing of masks, social distancing, curfews, as well as through aggressive testing and tracing.

With the less fatal omicron variant being the dominant strain, however, Korean authorities swapped their testing and tracing policy towards toward self-monitoring and diagnosis as well at-home treatment this month.

The government also announced they are considering easing the current stringent protocols such as implementation of curfews and isolation policies.

Despite the massive increase of COVID-19 infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), said fatalities in the highly vaccinated country remains relatively low. On Tuesday, the country recorded 39 deaths.

BTS’ record label has yet to announce other details regarding the in-person concert given the situation.

Big Hit Music, however, assured fans that “the company places the artists’ health as top priority” and that “they will diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities” in all their activities.