VIRAL: Remember when Katy Perry visited ‘Showtime’? Here are other foreign artists who came over

Park Shin-hye, Katy Perry, and Hailee Steinfeld are among the several foreign artists who have visited ‘It’s Showtime’ since 2009. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Katy Perry, the global pop superstar behind the hits “Roar” and “Firework,” once performed on the “It’s Showtime” stage, fans are now being reminded on social media.

Perry visited the ABS-CBN program on November 13, 2009, treating the “madlang people” to a live performance of “Hot N Cold” as a promotional stop for her first Manila concert, scheduled the following day.

The American performer’s appearance on “It’s Showtime” was included in a viral tweet that recalled Philippine guestings of a number of foreign pop stars — like Miley Cyrus on “Eat Bulaga,” Rita Ora on “ASAP,” and Dua Lipa on Wish 107.5.

“I just knew their rent was due so they had to collect their coins in the Philippines,” quipped Twitter used @kelanocyte.

I just knew their rent was due so they had to collect their coins in the Philippines 😭 pic.twitter.com/UlExmPIQC7 — kel (@kelanocyte) February 15, 2021

The tweet drew amused and surprised reactions, with a number of fans saying they weren’t aware that those international singers, Perry especially, have gone on live television in the country.

“It’s Showtime,” in particular, has welcomed several foreign acts on its stage over its decade-long run, from the likes of Perry to Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, K-drama superstar Park Shin-hye, to “7 Years” hitmaker Lukas Graham.

Here’s a look at some of them:

Park Shin-hye, South Korean actress (March 2013)

Hari, South Korean singer (September 2013)

Shane Filan, Irish singer-songwriter (June 2014)

Ron Thal, American guitarist (April 2015)

Hailee Steinfeld, American singer-actress (April 2016)

Sandara, K-pop idol (May 2017)

David Moffat, American singer (May 2017)

Matisyahu, American reggae artist (September 2017)

Boyce Avenue, American cover band (May 2018)

Debbie Gibson and Tiffany, American singers (September 2018)

David Archuleta, American singer (November 2018)

Momoland, K-pop girl group (December 2018)

Lukas Graham, Danish band (January 2019)

Rick Price, Australian singer (February 2019)

James Arthur, English singer-songwriter (November 2019)