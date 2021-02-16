Angel, Arjo, Alden among honorees at 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night

Arjo Atayde, Angel Locsin, and Alden Richards are among the honorees of the 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night. ABS-CBN/Metro.Style

MANILA — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced on Tuesday the list of honorees at this year’s Film Ambassadors’ Night, including Angel Locsin, Arjo Atayde, and Alden Richards.

The annual awards ceremony, now on its 5th year, honors “Filipino film industry creatives, artists, filmmakers, and films of various formats that gained recognitions from established international film festivals and award-giving bodies in the past year,” according to the FDCP.

Filmmakers Lav Diaz and Rafael Manuel are this year’s “A-Listers,” or those who took home trophies from major festivals under the International Federation of Film Producers Associations.

Diaz won the Orizzonti Award for Best Director for “Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)” at the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, while Manuel was awarded the Berlinale Shorts Silver Bear Jury Prize for “Filipiñana” at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in Germany.

Atayde and Richards is part of the Actors category. Atayde won Best Actor for iWant TFC’s “bagman” in the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore, while Richards clinched the Asian Star Prize for the Star Cinema film “Hello, Love, Goodbye” in the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Locsin, meanwhile, will be recognized as one of the “Cinemadvocates,” alongside the likes of fellow actor Dingdong Dantes and Pangasinan 4th district Rep. Christopher de Venecia.

The 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night will be held as an online event on February 28.

Below is the full list of honorees:

SHORT FILMS

L.O.L. by Mark Justine Aguillon

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

11th Macau International Short Film Festival

China



INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

SULYAP (THE GLANCE) by Geraldo Jumawan, Sherwin Compendio

INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

GARBO (PRIDE) by Alan Filoteo

INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

BLUE ROOM FEELINGS by Ruka Azuma

INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

FISH HEAD by Marcos Durian

JURY AWARD BEST SHORT FILM

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

VIRAL KIDS by Arjanmar Rebeta

SILVER AWARD (ASIAN NEW FORCE CATEGORY)

25th Incubator for Film & Visual Media in Asia Awards

Hong Kong

TARANG (LIFE’S PEDAL) by Arvin Belarmino

BERLIN-BRANDENBURG SHORT AWARD - BEST FILM

36th International Short Film Festival Berlin (Interfilm Berlin)

Germany

SHORT FILM ACTORS

TERI ONOR

Best Actor (Short Film) for “Biyaheng Madilim (A Night's Journey)”

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

MADISON ROJAS

Jury Award Best Performance Actor for “Fish Head”

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

GERALDO B. JUMAWAN

Best Actor for “Nagbuwa Nga Gugma (Unfaithful Love)”

Lake City International Film Festival (LCIFF)

New Delhi, India

SHORT FILM DIRECTORS

JOEY PARAS

Best Director for “Igib”

2020 FilMay International Short Film Festival

Kumanovo, Macedonia

LUISITO LAGDAMEO IGNACIO

Best Director for “Biyaheng Madilim (A Night's Journey)”

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

DOCUMENTARIES

TV DOCUMENTARY

ALAB (ABLAZE) - ABS-CBN Corporation

BRONZE AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HEROES

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

United States

BRIGADA (THE BRIGADE): AETA SQUADRON/FEMALE SPIES - GMA News TV (GMA Network, Inc.)

BRONZE AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HISTORY & SOCIETY

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

United States

TAO PO (IS ANYBODY HOME?) - ABS-CBN Corporation

BRONZE AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HUMAN CONCERNS

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

United States

LOCAL LEGENDS: ENVIRONMENTAL ARTIST - ABS-CBN News Channel, ABS-CBN Corporation

SILVER AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HEROES CATEGORY

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

United States

THE ATOM ARAULLO SPECIALS: BABIES4SALE.PH - GMA Network, Inc.

SILVER AWARD - NEWS: PROGRAM BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORT

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

United States

DOCUMENTARY FILMS

Short Documentary

ANG PAGPAKALMA SA UNOS (TO CALM THE PIG INSIDE) by Joanna Vasquez Arong

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM AWARD

40th Hawaii International Film Festival

United States



BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT HONOR

2020 Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival

United States



BEST INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY AWARD

15th Shorts Mexico Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes de Mexico

Mexico

Full-Length Documentary

IN PAGLAYAG A SULU STORY by Rhadem Morados

JURY AWARD BEST DOCUMENTARY

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States A THOUSAND CUTS by Ramona Diaz

GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD - DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

United States

CREATIVE AWARDS

1LT BALARAM TAMAYO

BEST SCREENPLAY for “Kagitingan: A True Story of Valor”

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States VINCENT SOBERANO

BEST SCREENPLAY for “Circle of Bones”

HorrorHaus Film Festival

United States CHE ESPIRITU

BEST SCREENPLAY for “Pan de Salawal”

Calella Film Festival

Spain BENJAMIN TOLENTINO

BEST EDITING for “Kalel, 15”

59th Asia-Pacific Film Festival

Macau VALERIE CASTILLO MARTINEZ

SPECIAL JURY AWARD - SCREENWRITING International Narrative Feature for “Death of Nintendo”

36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

United States

ACTORS

DINGDONG DANTES

ASIAN STAR PRIZE for “Descendants of the Sun” (GMA Network, Inc.)

Seoul International Drama Awards

South Korea ARJO ATAYDE

BEST ACTOR for “Bagman” (ABS-CBN/IWant Series)

3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards

Singapore CHERIE GIL, ALFRED VARGAS, ANGEL AQUINO, RONWALDO MARTIN

BEST PERFORMANCE AWARD for “Kaputol”

4th Innuendo International Film Festival

Milan, Italy LOVI POE

Best Actress Feature Film for “Latay (Battered Husband)”

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States ALLEN DIZON

Best Actor Feature Film for “Latay (Battered Husband)”

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States ALDEN RICHARDS

ASIAN STAR PRIZE for “Hello, Love, Goodbye”

Seoul International Drama Awards

South Korea ELIJAH CANLAS

BEST ACTOR for “Kalel, 15”

17th Asian Film Festival

Rome, Italy LOUISE ABUEL

BEST ACTOR for “Edward”

18th Dhaka International Film Festival

Bangladesh ISABEL SANDOVAL

BEST ACTRESS for “Lingua Franca”

18th Pacific Meridian International Film Festival

Russia RUBY RUIZ

BEST ACTRESS for “Iska”

Harlem International Film Festival 2020

New York, United States



BEST ACTRESS for “Iska”

6th Herat International Women’s Film Festival

Afghanistan CRISTINE REYES

BEST ACTRESS for “UnTrue”

40th Fantasporto – Oporto International Film Festival

Portugal

DIRECTORS

MARIA DIANE VENTURA

BEST DIRECTION (Low Budget Category) for “Dein Fabre”

5th Calella Film Festival

Spain MALLORIE ORTEGA

EMERGING FILMMAKER AWARD for “The Girl Who Left Home”

36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

United States DERICK CABRIDO

BEST DIRECTOR for “Clarita”

40th Fantasporto – Oporto International Film Festival

Portugal

FEATURE FILMS

SUNSHINE FAMILY by Kim Tai-Sik, produced by Spring Films



BEST DRAMA

Korea UHD Awards 2020, Korean Ministry of Science and ICT

South Korea WRITE ABOUT LOVE by Crisanto Aquino

ABC TV AWARD (MOST ENTERTAINING FILM OF ALL ENTRIES)

Osaka Asian Film Festival 2020

Japan LATAY (BATTERED HUSBAND) by Ralston Jover

GOLD AWARD

2nd Wallachia International Film Festival

Romania



JURY AWARD BEST NARRATIVE GLOBAL

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

PAN DE SALAWAL by Che Espiritu

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

Calella Film Festival

Spain



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

FesticineKids 22 Cartagena

Colombia



AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

8th Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival

South Korea LINGUA FRANCA by Isabel Sandoval

BEST INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE

15th Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival

Israel



SPECIAL MENTION AWARD

10th Divergenti - International Festival of Trans Cinema

Italy

JOHN DENVER TRENDING by Arden Rod Condez

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

CRITIC’S CHOICE AWARD

26th Festival International Des Cinemas D’Aise Vesoul

France

SPECIAL CITATION

GERRY BALASTA

POSTHUMOUS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD for the filmmaker and Co-founder of International Film Festival Manhattan

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States LUISITO LAGDAMEO IGNACIO

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD for the veteran television and film director

International Film Festival Manhattan

United States

A-LISTERS

RAFAEL MANUEL

SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE for “Filipiñana”

70th Berlin International Film Festival

Germany LAV DIAZ

BEST DIRECTOR for “Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)”

Orizzonti Section – Venice International Film Festival

Italy

CINEMADVOCATES

PANGASINAN 4TH DISTRICT REP. CHRISTOPHER “TOFF” DE VENECIA NCCA CHAIRMAN AND CCP PRESIDENT ARSENIO “NICK” LIZASO LOCKDOWN CINEMA CLUB INTER-GUILD ALLIANCE DINGDONG DANTES ANGEL LOCSIN

GABAY NG INDUSTRIYA

ROMY VITUG GLORIA ROMERO

CAMERA OBSCURA ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE AWARD