Angel, Arjo, Alden among honorees at 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night

MANILA — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced on Tuesday the list of honorees at this year’s Film Ambassadors’ Night, including Angel Locsin, Arjo Atayde, and Alden Richards.
The annual awards ceremony, now on its 5th year, honors “Filipino film industry creatives, artists, filmmakers, and films of various formats that gained recognitions from established international film festivals and award-giving bodies in the past year,” according to the FDCP.
Filmmakers Lav Diaz and Rafael Manuel are this year’s “A-Listers,” or those who took home trophies from major festivals under the International Federation of Film Producers Associations.
Diaz won the Orizzonti Award for Best Director for “Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)” at the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, while Manuel was awarded the Berlinale Shorts Silver Bear Jury Prize for “Filipiñana” at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in Germany.
Atayde and Richards is part of the Actors category. Atayde won Best Actor for iWant TFC’s “bagman” in the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore, while Richards clinched the Asian Star Prize for the Star Cinema film “Hello, Love, Goodbye” in the Seoul International Drama Awards.
Locsin, meanwhile, will be recognized as one of the “Cinemadvocates,” alongside the likes of fellow actor Dingdong Dantes and Pangasinan 4th district Rep. Christopher de Venecia.
The 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night will be held as an online event on February 28.
Below is the full list of honorees:
SHORT FILMS
-
L.O.L. by Mark Justine Aguillon
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
11th Macau International Short Film Festival
China
INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
SULYAP (THE GLANCE) by Geraldo Jumawan, Sherwin Compendio
INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
GARBO (PRIDE) by Alan Filoteo
INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
BLUE ROOM FEELINGS by Ruka Azuma
INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
FISH HEAD by Marcos Durian
JURY AWARD BEST SHORT FILM
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
VIRAL KIDS by Arjanmar Rebeta
SILVER AWARD (ASIAN NEW FORCE CATEGORY)
25th Incubator for Film & Visual Media in Asia Awards
Hong Kong
-
TARANG (LIFE’S PEDAL) by Arvin Belarmino
BERLIN-BRANDENBURG SHORT AWARD - BEST FILM
36th International Short Film Festival Berlin (Interfilm Berlin)
Germany
SHORT FILM ACTORS
-
TERI ONOR
Best Actor (Short Film) for “Biyaheng Madilim (A Night's Journey)”
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
MADISON ROJAS
Jury Award Best Performance Actor for “Fish Head”
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
GERALDO B. JUMAWAN
Best Actor for “Nagbuwa Nga Gugma (Unfaithful Love)”
Lake City International Film Festival (LCIFF)
New Delhi, India
SHORT FILM DIRECTORS
-
JOEY PARAS
Best Director for “Igib”
2020 FilMay International Short Film Festival
Kumanovo, Macedonia
-
LUISITO LAGDAMEO IGNACIO
Best Director for “Biyaheng Madilim (A Night's Journey)”
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
DOCUMENTARIES
TV DOCUMENTARY
-
ALAB (ABLAZE) - ABS-CBN Corporation
BRONZE AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HEROES
New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
United States
-
BRIGADA (THE BRIGADE): AETA SQUADRON/FEMALE SPIES - GMA News TV (GMA Network, Inc.)
BRONZE AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HISTORY & SOCIETY
New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
United States
-
TAO PO (IS ANYBODY HOME?) - ABS-CBN Corporation
BRONZE AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HUMAN CONCERNS
New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
United States
-
LOCAL LEGENDS: ENVIRONMENTAL ARTIST - ABS-CBN News Channel, ABS-CBN Corporation
SILVER AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HEROES CATEGORY
New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
United States
-
THE ATOM ARAULLO SPECIALS: BABIES4SALE.PH - GMA Network, Inc.
SILVER AWARD - NEWS: PROGRAM BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORT
New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
United States
DOCUMENTARY FILMS
Short Documentary
-
ANG PAGPAKALMA SA UNOS (TO CALM THE PIG INSIDE) by Joanna Vasquez Arong
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM AWARD
40th Hawaii International Film Festival
United States
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT HONOR
2020 Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival
United States
BEST INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY AWARD
15th Shorts Mexico Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes de Mexico
Mexico
Full-Length Documentary
-
IN PAGLAYAG A SULU STORY by Rhadem Morados
JURY AWARD BEST DOCUMENTARY
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
A THOUSAND CUTS by Ramona Diaz
GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD - DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
United States
CREATIVE AWARDS
-
1LT BALARAM TAMAYO
BEST SCREENPLAY for “Kagitingan: A True Story of Valor”
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
VINCENT SOBERANO
BEST SCREENPLAY for “Circle of Bones”
HorrorHaus Film Festival
United States
-
CHE ESPIRITU
BEST SCREENPLAY for “Pan de Salawal”
Calella Film Festival
Spain
-
BENJAMIN TOLENTINO
BEST EDITING for “Kalel, 15”
59th Asia-Pacific Film Festival
Macau
-
VALERIE CASTILLO MARTINEZ
SPECIAL JURY AWARD - SCREENWRITING International Narrative Feature for “Death of Nintendo”
36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
United States
ACTORS
-
DINGDONG DANTES
ASIAN STAR PRIZE for “Descendants of the Sun” (GMA Network, Inc.)
Seoul International Drama Awards
South Korea
-
ARJO ATAYDE
BEST ACTOR for “Bagman” (ABS-CBN/IWant Series)
3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards
Singapore
-
CHERIE GIL, ALFRED VARGAS, ANGEL AQUINO, RONWALDO MARTIN
BEST PERFORMANCE AWARD for “Kaputol”
4th Innuendo International Film Festival
Milan, Italy
-
LOVI POE
Best Actress Feature Film for “Latay (Battered Husband)”
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
ALLEN DIZON
Best Actor Feature Film for “Latay (Battered Husband)”
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
ALDEN RICHARDS
ASIAN STAR PRIZE for “Hello, Love, Goodbye”
Seoul International Drama Awards
South Korea
-
ELIJAH CANLAS
BEST ACTOR for “Kalel, 15”
17th Asian Film Festival
Rome, Italy
-
LOUISE ABUEL
BEST ACTOR for “Edward”
18th Dhaka International Film Festival
Bangladesh
-
ISABEL SANDOVAL
BEST ACTRESS for “Lingua Franca”
18th Pacific Meridian International Film Festival
Russia
-
RUBY RUIZ
BEST ACTRESS for “Iska”
Harlem International Film Festival 2020
New York, United States
BEST ACTRESS for “Iska”
6th Herat International Women’s Film Festival
Afghanistan
-
CRISTINE REYES
BEST ACTRESS for “UnTrue”
40th Fantasporto – Oporto International Film Festival
Portugal
DIRECTORS
-
MARIA DIANE VENTURA
BEST DIRECTION (Low Budget Category) for “Dein Fabre”
5th Calella Film Festival
Spain
-
MALLORIE ORTEGA
EMERGING FILMMAKER AWARD for “The Girl Who Left Home”
36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
United States
-
DERICK CABRIDO
BEST DIRECTOR for “Clarita”
40th Fantasporto – Oporto International Film Festival
Portugal
FEATURE FILMS
-
SUNSHINE FAMILY by Kim Tai-Sik, produced by Spring Films
BEST DRAMA
Korea UHD Awards 2020, Korean Ministry of Science and ICT
South Korea
-
WRITE ABOUT LOVE by Crisanto Aquino
ABC TV AWARD (MOST ENTERTAINING FILM OF ALL ENTRIES)
Osaka Asian Film Festival 2020
Japan
-
LATAY (BATTERED HUSBAND) by Ralston Jover
GOLD AWARD
2nd Wallachia International Film Festival
Romania
JURY AWARD BEST NARRATIVE GLOBAL
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
PAN DE SALAWAL by Che Espiritu
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
Calella Film Festival
Spain
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
FesticineKids 22 Cartagena
Colombia
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
8th Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival
South Korea
-
LINGUA FRANCA by Isabel Sandoval
BEST INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE
15th Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival
Israel
SPECIAL MENTION AWARD
10th Divergenti - International Festival of Trans Cinema
Italy
-
JOHN DENVER TRENDING by Arden Rod Condez
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
CRITIC’S CHOICE AWARD
26th Festival International Des Cinemas D’Aise Vesoul
France
SPECIAL CITATION
-
GERRY BALASTA
POSTHUMOUS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD for the filmmaker and Co-founder of International Film Festival Manhattan
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
-
LUISITO LAGDAMEO IGNACIO
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD for the veteran television and film director
International Film Festival Manhattan
United States
A-LISTERS
-
RAFAEL MANUEL
SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE for “Filipiñana”
70th Berlin International Film Festival
Germany
-
LAV DIAZ
BEST DIRECTOR for “Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)”
Orizzonti Section – Venice International Film Festival
Italy
CINEMADVOCATES
-
PANGASINAN 4TH DISTRICT REP. CHRISTOPHER “TOFF” DE VENECIA
-
NCCA CHAIRMAN AND CCP PRESIDENT ARSENIO “NICK” LIZASO
-
LOCKDOWN CINEMA CLUB
-
INTER-GUILD ALLIANCE
-
DINGDONG DANTES
-
ANGEL LOCSIN
GABAY NG INDUSTRIYA
-
ROMY VITUG
-
GLORIA ROMERO
CAMERA OBSCURA ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE AWARD
-
JUN JUBAN
Outstanding achievement in bridging the cinema continuum with the Philippines and the countries across the globe through working with international productions and creating impactful representations of our filming locations, Filipino artists and technicians, and Philippine Cinema in the eyes of the world.
-
“ASWANG” by Alyx Arumpac
For its multiple wins in local and international festivals and award-giving events, for its brave and insightful depictions of social issues in a highly relatable manner, furthering the stature of Philippine documentary cinema.
-
TEDDY CO
Outstanding achievement in the conservation, documentation, and archiving of our national film heritage, and the advancement of independent films and the Cinema of the Regions towards wider appreciation and viability, ushering in a new age of artistic diversity and cultural authenticity in cinema.
