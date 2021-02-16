Home  >  Entertainment

Angel, Arjo, Alden among honorees at 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night

Posted at Feb 17 2021 01:16 AM

Arjo Atayde, Angel Locsin, and Alden Richards are among the honorees of the 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night. ABS-CBN/Metro.Style

MANILA — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced on Tuesday the list of honorees at this year’s Film Ambassadors’ Night, including Angel Locsin, Arjo Atayde, and Alden Richards.

The annual awards ceremony, now on its 5th year, honors “Filipino film industry creatives, artists, filmmakers, and films of various formats that gained recognitions from established international film festivals and award-giving bodies in the past year,” according to the FDCP.

Filmmakers Lav Diaz and Rafael Manuel are this year’s “A-Listers,” or those who took home trophies from major festivals under the International Federation of Film Producers Associations.

Diaz won the Orizzonti Award for Best Director for “Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)” at the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, while Manuel was awarded the Berlinale Shorts Silver Bear Jury Prize for “Filipiñana” at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in Germany.

Atayde and Richards is part of the Actors category. Atayde won Best Actor for iWant TFC’s “bagman” in the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore, while Richards clinched the Asian Star Prize for the Star Cinema film “Hello, Love, Goodbye” in the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Locsin, meanwhile, will be recognized as one of the “Cinemadvocates,” alongside the likes of fellow actor Dingdong Dantes and Pangasinan 4th district Rep. Christopher de Venecia.

The 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night will be held as an online event on February 28.

Below is the full list of honorees:

SHORT FILMS

  1. L.O.L. by Mark Justine Aguillon 
    AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
    11th Macau International Short Film Festival
    China

    INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  1. SULYAP (THE GLANCE) by Geraldo Jumawan, Sherwin Compendio
    INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  1. GARBO (PRIDE) by Alan Filoteo
    INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  1. BLUE ROOM FEELINGS by Ruka Azuma
    INDEPENDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
    International Film Festival Manhattan
    United States

  1. FISH HEAD by Marcos Durian 
    JURY AWARD BEST SHORT FILM
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  1. VIRAL KIDS by Arjanmar Rebeta
    SILVER AWARD (ASIAN NEW FORCE CATEGORY)
    25th Incubator for Film & Visual Media in Asia Awards
    Hong Kong

  1. TARANG (LIFE’S PEDAL) by Arvin Belarmino
    BERLIN-BRANDENBURG SHORT AWARD - BEST FILM
    36th International Short Film Festival Berlin (Interfilm Berlin)
    Germany

 

SHORT FILM ACTORS

  1. TERI ONOR
    Best Actor (Short Film) for “Biyaheng Madilim (A Night's Journey)”
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  1. MADISON ROJAS 
    Jury Award Best Performance Actor for “Fish Head”
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  1.  GERALDO B. JUMAWAN
    Best Actor for “Nagbuwa Nga Gugma (Unfaithful Love)”
    Lake City International Film Festival (LCIFF)
    New Delhi, India

 

SHORT FILM DIRECTORS

  1.  JOEY PARAS
    Best Director for “Igib”
    2020 FilMay International Short Film Festival
    Kumanovo, Macedonia

  1.  LUISITO LAGDAMEO IGNACIO 
    Best Director for “Biyaheng Madilim (A Night's Journey)”
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

DOCUMENTARIES

TV DOCUMENTARY

  1. ALAB (ABLAZE) - ABS-CBN Corporation
    BRONZE AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HEROES
    New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
    United States

  1. BRIGADA (THE BRIGADE): AETA SQUADRON/FEMALE SPIES - GMA News TV (GMA Network, Inc.)
    BRONZE AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HISTORY & SOCIETY
    New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
    United States

  1. TAO PO (IS ANYBODY HOME?) - ABS-CBN Corporation
    BRONZE AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HUMAN CONCERNS
    New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
    United States

  1. LOCAL LEGENDS: ENVIRONMENTAL ARTIST - ABS-CBN News Channel, ABS-CBN Corporation
    SILVER AWARD - DOCUMENTARY HEROES CATEGORY
    New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
    United States

  1. THE ATOM ARAULLO SPECIALS: BABIES4SALE.PH - GMA Network, Inc.
    SILVER AWARD - NEWS: PROGRAM BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORT
    New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
    United States

DOCUMENTARY FILMS

Short Documentary

  1. ANG PAGPAKALMA SA UNOS (TO CALM THE PIG INSIDE) by Joanna Vasquez Arong
    DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM AWARD
    40th Hawaii International Film Festival 
    United States

    BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT HONOR
    2020 Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival 
    United States

    BEST INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY AWARD
    15th Shorts Mexico Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes de Mexico
    Mexico

 

Full-Length Documentary

  1. IN PAGLAYAG A SULU STORY by Rhadem Morados 
    JURY AWARD BEST DOCUMENTARY
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  2. A THOUSAND CUTS by Ramona Diaz
    GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD - DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
    36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
    United States

 

CREATIVE AWARDS

  1. 1LT BALARAM TAMAYO
    BEST SCREENPLAY for “Kagitingan: A True Story of Valor”
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  2. VINCENT SOBERANO
    BEST SCREENPLAY for “Circle of Bones”
    HorrorHaus Film Festival
    United States

  3. CHE ESPIRITU
    BEST SCREENPLAY for “Pan de Salawal”
    Calella Film Festival
    Spain

  4. BENJAMIN TOLENTINO
    BEST EDITING for “Kalel, 15”
    59th Asia-Pacific Film Festival
    Macau

  5. VALERIE CASTILLO MARTINEZ
    SPECIAL JURY AWARD - SCREENWRITING International Narrative Feature for “Death of Nintendo”
    36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
    United States

ACTORS

  1. DINGDONG DANTES
    ASIAN STAR PRIZE for “Descendants of the Sun” (GMA Network, Inc.)
    Seoul International Drama Awards
    South Korea

  2. ARJO ATAYDE
    BEST ACTOR for “Bagman” (ABS-CBN/IWant Series)
    3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards
    Singapore

  3. CHERIE GIL, ALFRED VARGAS, ANGEL AQUINO, RONWALDO MARTIN
    BEST PERFORMANCE AWARD for “Kaputol”
    4th Innuendo International Film Festival
    Milan, Italy

  4. LOVI POE 
    Best Actress Feature Film for “Latay (Battered Husband)”
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  5. ALLEN DIZON 
    Best Actor Feature Film for “Latay (Battered Husband)”
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  6. ALDEN RICHARDS
    ASIAN STAR PRIZE for “Hello, Love, Goodbye”
    Seoul International Drama Awards
    South Korea

  7. ELIJAH CANLAS 
    BEST ACTOR for “Kalel, 15”
    17th Asian Film Festival
    Rome, Italy

  8. LOUISE ABUEL
    BEST ACTOR for “Edward”
    18th Dhaka International Film Festival 
    Bangladesh

  9. ISABEL SANDOVAL
    BEST ACTRESS for “Lingua Franca”
    18th Pacific Meridian International Film Festival
    Russia

  10.  RUBY RUIZ
    BEST ACTRESS for “Iska”
    Harlem International Film Festival 2020
    New York, United States

    BEST ACTRESS for “Iska”
    6th Herat International Women’s Film Festival
    Afghanistan

  11.  CRISTINE REYES 
    BEST ACTRESS for “UnTrue”
    40th Fantasporto – Oporto International Film Festival
    Portugal

DIRECTORS

  1. MARIA DIANE VENTURA
    BEST DIRECTION (Low Budget Category) for  “Dein Fabre”
    5th Calella Film Festival
    Spain 

  2. MALLORIE ORTEGA
    EMERGING FILMMAKER AWARD for “The Girl Who Left Home”
    36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
    United States

  3. DERICK CABRIDO
    BEST DIRECTOR for “Clarita”
    40th Fantasporto – Oporto International Film Festival
    Portugal

FEATURE FILMS

  1. SUNSHINE FAMILY by Kim Tai-Sik, produced by Spring Films

    BEST DRAMA
    Korea UHD Awards 2020, Korean Ministry of Science and ICT
    South Korea

  2. WRITE ABOUT LOVE by Crisanto Aquino
    ABC TV AWARD (MOST ENTERTAINING FILM OF ALL ENTRIES)
    Osaka Asian Film Festival 2020
    Japan

  3. LATAY (BATTERED HUSBAND) by Ralston Jover  
    GOLD AWARD
    2nd Wallachia International Film Festival
    Romania

    JURY AWARD BEST NARRATIVE GLOBAL
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  1. PAN DE SALAWAL by Che Espiritu
    BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
    Calella Film Festival
    Spain

    BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
    FesticineKids 22 Cartagena
    Colombia

    AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
    8th Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival 
    South Korea

  2. LINGUA FRANCA by Isabel Sandoval
    BEST INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE
    15th Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival
    Israel

    SPECIAL MENTION AWARD 
    10th Divergenti - International Festival of Trans Cinema
    Italy

  1. JOHN DENVER TRENDING by Arden Rod Condez
    SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
    AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
    CRITIC’S CHOICE AWARD
    26th Festival International Des Cinemas D’Aise Vesoul
    France

SPECIAL CITATION

  1. GERRY BALASTA
    POSTHUMOUS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD for the filmmaker and Co-founder of International Film Festival Manhattan
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

  2. LUISITO LAGDAMEO IGNACIO
    LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD for the veteran television and film director
    International Film Festival Manhattan 
    United States

A-LISTERS 

  1. RAFAEL MANUEL
    SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE for “Filipiñana”
    70th Berlin International Film Festival
    Germany

  2. LAV DIAZ 
    BEST DIRECTOR for “Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)”
    Orizzonti Section – Venice International Film Festival
    Italy

 

CINEMADVOCATES

  1. PANGASINAN 4TH DISTRICT REP. CHRISTOPHER “TOFF” DE VENECIA

  2. NCCA CHAIRMAN AND CCP PRESIDENT ARSENIO “NICK” LIZASO

  3. LOCKDOWN CINEMA CLUB

  4. INTER-GUILD ALLIANCE

  5. DINGDONG DANTES

  6. ANGEL LOCSIN

 

 

GABAY NG INDUSTRIYA

  1. ROMY VITUG

  2. GLORIA ROMERO

CAMERA OBSCURA ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE AWARD

  1. JUN JUBAN 
    Outstanding achievement in bridging the cinema continuum with the Philippines and the countries across the globe through working with international productions and creating impactful representations of our filming locations, Filipino artists and technicians, and Philippine Cinema in the eyes of the world.

  2. “ASWANG” by Alyx Arumpac 
    For its multiple wins in local and international festivals and award-giving events, for its brave and insightful depictions of social issues in a highly relatable manner, furthering the stature of Philippine documentary cinema.

  3. TEDDY CO 
    Outstanding achievement in the conservation, documentation, and archiving of our national film heritage, and the advancement of independent films and the Cinema of the Regions towards wider appreciation and viability, ushering in a new age of artistic diversity and cultural authenticity in cinema.

