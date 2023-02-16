Brave Girls. Photo from @BraveGirls on Twitter

K-pop girl group Brave Girls will be disbanding after seven years.

Their agency, Brave Entertainment, on Thursday released a statement regarding the disbandment of the group.

"The exclusive contracts of our agency’s four artists Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna expire today (February 16). Accordingly, Brave Girls will officially wrap up their activities following the release of their digital single ‘Goodbye,’ which will be released today," the agency said in a statement, as translated by entertainment site Soompi.

"The Brave Girls members and agency decided on a beautiful farewell after an in-depth discussion over a long period of time. We will not forget the support we have for each other, and [the members] will repay the fans’ love, each from their own place," they added.

The group debuted in 2011, and was reorganized in 2016 with the current members Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yoona.

They regained popularity in 2021 with their 2017 song "Rollin'".

They then released their fifth extended play "Summer Queen" in June 2021, and their sixth EP "Thank You" in March 2022.

Watch the group's final single "Goodbye" below.