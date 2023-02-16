Photo from Cristine Reyes' Instagram page

MANILA – Cristine Reyes was straightforward in saying she is currently not looking for a relationship even if it’s been a while since she and her husband Ali Khatibi have broken up.

“I don’t even feel I am a single mom because I am happy and contented with my life,“ Reyes said in an interview with Push.

When asked if she would entertain suitors in case someone comes along, she quipped: “Feeling ko dapat mag-background check muna tayo. Mas careful na dapat ngayon.”

“Ako kasi kapag naiisip ko 'yung nakaraan, parang, huwag muna,” she added, laughing.

If there’s one thing she learned from her past relationship, Reyes said it’s the fact that it should never be forced.

“Hindi ko naman sasabihin na trauma siya. It’s just that I’ve learned my lessons, not to force this! I mean, hindi dapat pilitin.”

Even without a love life, Reyes said she is happy to be around her friends.

“Masaya naman ako kahit walang lalaki! Mas masaya nga kung puro beki ang kasama.”

In an interview in 2019, Reyes maintained that she and Khatibi are civil “especially with things we have to do when it comes to Amarah,” referring to their daughter.

