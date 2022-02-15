Mirroring current events, the episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ on Tuesday saw a televised presidential debate between the characters portrayed by John Arcilla and Lorna Tolentino. ABS-CBN

Relevant and timely as ever, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” mirrored current events in its episode on Tuesday, which was largely dedicated to a fictional presidential debate between the characters portrayed by John Arcilla and Lorna Tolentino.

In the February 15 episode titled “Bangayan,” presidential aspirants Renato Hipolito (John Arcilla) and Lily Hidalgo (Lorna Tolentino) are rival leaders of crime syndicates who successfully infiltrated the Palace.

Task Force Agila tuned in to the televised debate, where the sparring Renato and Lily each promised they would track down and bring to “justice” the Cardo’s (Coco Martin) group, who they’ve framed as terrorists.

“Kung sino man ang manalo sa dalawang ‘yan, walang mangyayari sa bahay natin. Lalong maghihirap ang mga Pilipino,” Delfin (Jaime Fabregas) said, as he watched the debate.

“Ang kailangan natin ay isang taong totoong magsisilbi, isang taong totoong tutulong sa mga tao, isang taong walang bahid ng korupsyon, isang tao na ang kapanan ng bayan ang uunahin bago ang kanilang sarili!”

Determined to put an end to Renato and Lily’s schemes, Cardo and Task Force Agila hatched a plan to retake the Palace and expose the presidential candidates’ real intentions.

The episode also touched on apathy to national issues, and the vital process of elections, as Oscar (Rowell Santiago) convinced his companions to exercise their right to vote despite their hopelessness and cynicism.

The fictional debate happened to air on primetime Tuesday, the same time as a televised forum for presidential hopefuls organized by the Apollo Quiboloy-owned SMNI.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.