Joonee Gamboa still acting in TV, films at 85

Veteran actor Joonee Gamboa. Handout

MANILA -- Veteran actor Joonee Gamboa is not fond of social media, even if he knows a lot of people are now relying on it.

“I’m ignoramus when it comes to social media,” Gamboa admitted to ABS-CBN News. “Low-tech ako. I just keep away from it. I know social media has its advantages. We can use it for business, not just for entertainment

“Panahon ngayon ng social media. Communication is very important. Pero dapat talaga mag-ingat, especially these young people.”

The 85-year-old actor has not thrown in the towel yet when it comes to acting. Admirably, even this pandemic, he dauntlessly accepted film projects. Last year, he wrapped up “Siklo,” megged by Roman Perez, Jr.

“I enjoyed working with director Roman in “Siklo’,” Gamboa said. “Very important for me was the communication between me and my director. It’s the one that guides me so much on what to do with my role.”

This year, Gamboa is part of the star-studded, 10-part series, “Iskandalo,” that starts airing in April. He essays the character of Pio de Dios, a powerful senator.

“The character has a quirk, not just a politician,” Gamboa explained. “Mayroon siyang lakas, may nakatago. Very interesting character and very controversial within the story. That makes him exciting.

“You, as an actor, has to be terribly creative to bring out all those nuances of the character. I am thankful that the role was given to me. I just asked director Roman if I could wear a weird pair of glasses, along with the entire look of the character.”

The late director, Celso Ad. Castillo, was the first one to make Gamboa play a crooked mayor in a province. In “Magtanggol” (2016), directed by the late Sigfreid Barros Sanchez, Gamboa also portrayed a senator.

“Iskandalo” marks the second time that Gamboa is working with director Roman Perez.

“It’s a pleasure to be in ‘Iskandalo’,” Gamboa said. “What an exciting series. It’s an honor to be able to work with such a prestigious company as Viva Films.”

Although Gamboa’s big-screen appearances are no longer as frequent as before, when he would chart more than a dozen films in a year, his inimitable voice is still heard on TV and radio.

No doubt, Gamboa remains one of the most popular voice talents on Philippine entertainment. The credence and inspiration brought about by his unmistakable voice launched many products and chronicled historical events in the country.

“Invisible” works for Gamboa. “When I finish one job, I disappear,” he said. “I’m glad that I don’t get many interviews. You get exposed when that happens. Lilitaw ‘yun either in print or sa media.

“Be invisible. That’s what I’ve done. Some people forget that I’m around. They don’t talk about me. There was a time it got close to that. I didn’t answer. I just shut up. ‘Pag sumagot ka, lumalala. Quiet lang ako.”

Keeping his mouth shut works to Gamboa’s advantage. “I don’t think you guys hear about me very much,” he said. “They find reasons to get at you and trying to get something controversial. They earn from that.

“Bibigyan mo pa sila ng hanapbuhay, mag-disappear ka na lang. Hindi talaga ako nagsasalita. Kapag hindi ka nagsalita, titigil naman sila. Wala kasi silang maka-usap.”

Viva TV presents an intriguing original series, “Iskandalo,” 10 episodes of crime, mystery and erotica.

At the helm is Perez, who worked on such films as “Hugas,” “Taya,” “House Maid,” “Adan” and “House Tour” and “Siklo.”

AJ Raval plays celebrity blogger Em Celera who is known for her bubbly personality. Behind the good vibes are secrets and lies.

After facing backlash for her sex video, Em is found dead. She apparently committed suicide and hanged herself to death. However, Em was reportedly murdered and she was even pregnant when she died.

Cindy Miranda plays Patricia Esguerra, the criminal investigator working on Em’s case. Behind her strong façade is a daughter crying for justice.

Jay Manalo is Congressman Stephen Chuatico, supporter of Em’s advocacy projects. Sean de Guzman is Trent Martinez, Em’s secret boyfriend. Carlene Aguilar plays Em’s mother. They will all try to find out who really killed Em.

Others in the cast are Evangeline Pascual, Jamilla Obispo, Angela Morena, Ayanna Misola, Rocky Salumbides, Julio Diaz, Arnold Reyes, Raul Morit, Arvic Tan, Francis Magundayao and Pio Balbuena