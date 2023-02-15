MANILA -- Television host Amy Perez received one of the cutest gifts from her husband Carlo Castillo to mark Valentine's Day.

On Instagram, the "It's Showtime" host shared photos and a clip of Castillo surprising her with a white puppy.

"Meet my new baby, Winter! Yabu so much Dada @carlocastillo_09 Happy Valentines day!" she wrote.

Perez and Castillo are set to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary this November.

They tied the knot at the Mango Farm in Antipolo, Rizal on November 12, 2014.

Castillo is the father of Perez's two children. The TV host also has a son from a previous relationship.