MANILA -- After the success of "Dream Maker," ABS-CBN business unit head Marcus Vinuya said Tuesday that a follow-up series with the same survival show format is possible.

In a press conference, Vinuya said that they have talks about the future of the show with MLD Entertainment CEO Lee Hyung-jin, stressing that Filipino viewers have discovered the new format.

"Nothing is formal yet but definitely when we were doing 'Dream Maker,' we were talking about future plans of the show. When we were doing the platforms for the voting platforms, Mr. Lee was telling us na for future seasons dapat ganito," Vinuya told reporters.

"So, kami we're taking it sa lead niya na there are plans so definitely maganda na mapatuloy natin 'tong ganitong klaseng programa dahil feeling ko marami pa sa Pilipinas ang gustong sumali kasi ngayon nakita na nila 'yung show," he added.

Vinuya said the format is something fresh for Filipino viewers and more will be joining the show, may it be for boys anew or a new season for girls.

"'Yun 'yung bago kasi sa atin, 'di pa nila alam 'yung idol survival show but I guess with 'Dream Maker' we are able to show what kind of program it is. So, definitely, there would be more aspirants, siguro meron tayong new 'dream chasers' who would want to be part of the show," the ABS-CBN executive said.

"Hopefully, there would be a season 2, whether it's for boys or for girls," Vinuya added. "'Yun ang ating abangan kay Mr. Lee."

The survival show format has been a new staple in competition series and has launched the careers of K-pop idol groups like TWICE, iKON, Winner, IZ*ONE, Wannaone, Kep1er, Stray Kids, and Treasure, among others.

