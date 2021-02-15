Romnick Sarmenta, girlfriend Barbara Ruaro welcome baby

MANILA -- Actor Romnick Sarmenta and his girlfriend Barbara Ruaro welcomed their baby.

Sarmenta shared the good news in his Instagram Stories post on Sunday, February 14.



“After an almost 24-hour labor… Salamat, Lord. Salamat, Nicko. Mahal na mahal ko kayo, @nicksarmenta. Mahal na mahal na mahal,” Ruaro said in her original post, which was shared by Sarmenta.

In the actor's post, he wrote: "Mahal na mahal ko din kayong dalawa Barbara."

Sarmenta was previously married to Harlene Bautista. They broke up in 2018 after being married for 19 years. They have five children.

In an open letter last June, Sarmenta categorically denied speculations that a third party caused their split.

He also confirmed in the same open letter a new romance, although he did not divulge his partner's identity at the time.