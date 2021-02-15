LOOK: Gwen Zamora marries David Semerad in France

MANILA -- Actress Gwen Zamora and her partner, professional basketball player David John Semerad, have tied the knot on February 13 in France.

Zamora shared the good news as she posted photos of their celebration on Instagram.



"Meet the Semerads!!! We did it!!" Zamora wrote in the caption.

The actress also uploaded a photo of her and Semerad in front of the council office where the civil ceremony happened.

Semerad also posted photos from their special day.

"GUYS GUYS MY WIFE," he wrote in one of his posts.



Zamora and Semerad got engaged in May 2019. They have a 1-year-old son, Cooper John.