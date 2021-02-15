Bryan Santos, Marlann Flores are engaged

MANILA -- Actor Bryan Santos and his girlfriend, actress Marlann Flores, are now engaged just in time for Valentine's Day.

The couple shared the good news in their respective Instagram accounts, using the hashtag #TheOneWithTheProposal.

"Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. So they are no longer two but one flesh," Santos wrote in his post.



For her part, Flores shared that it felt "surreal" that she is now engaged to her best friend.



"My best friend is now my fiancé! It feels surreal... Somebody pinch me," she wrote. "You are my answered prayer. God's timing is indeed perfect! And so the adventure begins..."

Santos and Flores met on the set of 2010 series "Imortal."

Santos is the nephew of former ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio and Star Cinema head Malou Santos. In 2016, Santos was the third wheel in Kim Chiu-Xian Lim drama "The Story of Us. He was also part of the all-male singing group Harana.

Prior to her acting career, Flores won the Ms. Teen Earth International title in 2009. In 2010, Flores joined showbiz as part of the cast of "Gimik 2010." She was also part of the films "My Perfect You," "Maybe This Time," "Bride for Rent," "Won't Last A Day Without You" and "No Other Woman."



