MANILA - Comedienne Melai Cantiveros and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo are teaming up as co-hosts of "PIEnalo,” an interactive game show on Pinoy Interactive Entertainment (PIE) Channel.

They will join forces with other PIE hosts such as Eian Rances, Negi, Kevin Montillano, Nonong, Nicki Morena, and Ruth Paga.

“PIEnalo” will air from Monday to Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Aside from “PIENalo” the other shows airing on PIE are its weekend version “Sang Daang PIEnalo,” a rerun of the ABS-CN series “The Better Half” starring Shaina Magdayao, Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera, and Denise Laurel, and the Filipino-South Korean boy group reality show “Dream Maker: Search for the Next Global Pop Group,” among others.

PIE, the country’s first and top multiscreen, interactive TV channel, is a collaboration between KROMA, ABS-CBN, and 917Ventures.

Partnering with BEAM station, PIE is available for 11 million digital TV households located in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Naga, Baguio, and adjacent provinces.

It can also be viewed on free TV by rescanning your digital box, cable TV through Sky Cable, CableLink, and more, the PIE official YouTube channel, and in the GLife section of the GCash app.