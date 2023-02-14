MANILA – Jake Ejercito took to social media to express his gratitude after being recognized for his performance in the movie "Coming Home."

Sharing a photo of his plaque for being hailed as the New Movie Actor of the Year, Ejercito said he would not have been able to do it without the guidance of some people in his life.

This includes “Coming Home” director Adolfo Alix Jr. and his own brother, Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

“Thank you, PMPC! Thank you to Maverick Films. Thank you, Direk @aalixjr for encouraging and guiding me. Thank you to the 'Coming Home' team, specially to my big bro @jinggoyofficial for convincing me to act,” he wrote in the caption.

“Coming Home” follows the story of Benny Librada (Estrada) as he works in Qatar to be able to provide for his family. There he meets and fall for Mercy Dungca (Ariella Arida), with whom he later develops an affair.

In the Philippines, Benny's wife Salve (Sylvia Sanchez) endeavors to keep her family together while concealing that her serious health condition.

The winners of the 37th Star Awards for Movies were announced virtually over the weekend, with Sanchez grabbing the Movie Actress of the Year award along with Alessandra de Rossi (“Watch List”).