Thai BL series ‘Not Me’ returns to top PH trends after shocking twists

Photo from GMMTV's Twitter account

MANILA — The Thai boys’ (BL) love series “No Me” returned as the hot topic in the Philippines with its ninth episode, which is simulcast on streaming platform iWantTFC every Sunday.

The hashtag #NotMeSeriesEP9 was the No. 1 topic on Twitter in the Philippines with more than 100,000 tweets.

Gun Atthaphan plays both roles of twins White and Black, while Off Jumpol plays Sean, the latter’s friend in a motorcycle gang.

In the ninth episode, White has developed feelings for Sean and wants to reveal the truth that he is just pretending to be Black.

However, things got steamy between the two of them and Black wakes up from a coma. The twins reunite and it was revealed that Tod (Sing Harit) was behind Black's attack.

"Not Me" is free to stream on iWantTFC along with other Thai titles like "Enchante" and "F4: Thailand."

Jumpol and Atthaphan are known for their series “Theory of Love” which is also available on iWantTFC.

