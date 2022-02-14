MANILA — Showbiz contemporaries Nadine Lustre and Liza Soberano were spotted “bonding” over the weekend, with rare snaps of the two A-list stars now circulating on social media.

WE FINALLY GOT NADINE LUSTRE X LIZA SOBERANO PHOTO TOGETHER



LIZDINES, WE WON!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yWLarNgEZl — ً (@livelikepotter) February 12, 2022

world stop !! nadine and liza are together. pano kung lizdine project pala yung hawak na folder ni nadz!? pic.twitter.com/iozQcULakv — nadya (@nadiokno) February 12, 2022

The images were originally posted on Facebook by fan Nico Pagadora, who shared that Lustre and Soberano described the evening as their “bonding time.”

The photos quickly went viral, as fans of both actresses expressed excitement over the unusual sight. Some commented they were surprised that the two are friends, while others speculated that a project involving them both is brewing.

i can’t believe we’re living in a world where liza soberano and nadine lustre are just casually hanging out together. My lizdine heart 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/eUrvkmStzs — jasteyn (@hopppeeeeeee) February 12, 2022

so you’re telling me that the lizdine pictures last night were just liza and nadine casually hanging out together? like, THEY’RE HANGING OUT? the lizdine bestiefication era is finally happening and we get to witness it 😭



and enrique picked them up. it’s so cute of them 🥰 pic.twitter.com/SpEbuqQLmM — LIZDINE ARCHIVES (@lizdinearchives) February 13, 2022

While Lustre, 28, and Soberano, 24, have not once co-starred in a major acting project, they have had numerous interactions over the years, as co-performers on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and notably, as the singers of the 2015 ABS-CBN Christmas station ID.

Lustre and Soberano were joined by their respective screen partners at the time, James Reid and Enrigue Gil, along with the other superstar pair Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

More recently, in October 2015, the two collaborated on the mental health platform Mind You, along with actress Yassi Pressman, to help make access to therapists and psychiatrists easier to those who many need them.

Under Mind You, Soberano launched her podcast, “Open Mind,” which has been featuring the stories of fellow celebrities when it comes to mental health.